Anthony Bourdain has died in an apparent suicide by hanging at 61

Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef and host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” has been found dead on Friday morning, CNN reports.

Bourdain was found in France where he had been working on new episodes of his show in which he travels the world and reports on local cuisine and culture.

Throughout the late 2000s and 2010s Bourdain racked up an impressive reel of awards and nominations for his work but has struggled with drug abuse throughout his career.

Bourdain was found in his hotel room on Friday morning. The apparent cause of death was suicide.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain had also written a best-seller about his time as a chef, called “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.” The book marked the beginning of his breakout as a crossover star, leaving behind day to day chef work to explore opportunities in storytelling in print and on screen.

Throughout the late 2000s and 2010s Bourdain racked up an impressive reel of awards and nominations for his work.

Bourdain was born in New York City and grew up in New Jersey. He would have been 62 on June 25. Despite his success, Bourdain was known to struggle with drug addiction and had a history of heroin use.

Bourdain leaves behind a daughter and a girlfriend, Italian actress Asia Argento. Argento had accused Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assualt and become a vocal critic of his.

His death marks the second high profile suicide in the first week of June, after designer Kate Spade also hanged herself.