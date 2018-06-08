Anthony Bourdain opened up about his ‘unhappy soul’ in an interview a year before died

source Getty

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room on Friday.

The cause of death is believed to be suicide.

Has a history of drug addiction.

Last year, he told The Guardian he had been an “unhappy soul.”

“I hurt, disappointed and offended many, many, many people and I regret a lot. It’s a shame I have to live with,” he said.

Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef who was found dead on Friday at the age of 61, opened up about his regrets, shame, and what he called his “unhappy soul” in an interview with The Guardian a year before he died.

Bourdain, who was found in his hotel room in France on Friday morning, is believed to have killed himself.

He was the host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown,” had written a best-seller about his time as a chef, and received countless awards and nominations for his work throughout the late 2000s and 2010s.

However, he was known to struggle with drug addiction and had a history of heroin use.

Speaking to The Guardian in January 2017, Bourdain reflected on his chaotic life in the kitchens, saying he had finally “put aside my psychotic rage, after many years being awful to line cooks, abusive to waiters, bullying to dishwashers.”

He added: “I was an unhappy soul, with a huge heroin and then crack problem.I hurt, disappointed and offended many, many, many people and I regret a lot. It’s a shame I have to live with.”

However, he also said he was “in much better shape than I’ve probably ever been,” adding: “I travel 250 days a year. I’m lean, my alcohol bloat has gone and I do Brazilian jiu-jitsu every day.”

He said he had “learnt to take food less seriously and try whenever possible to experience it emotionally rather than as a professional or critic.”

“When you’ve seen what I’ve seen on a regular basis it changes your world view,” he said.

Bourdain had been in France working on new episodes “Parts Unknown,” in which he travels the world and reports on local cuisine and culture, when he was found on Friday.

“I’ve spent such a lot of time in the developing world, I was caught in a war in Beirut, been in Liberia, the Congo, Iraq and Libya and realised how fast things can get bad, how arbitrary good fortune and cruelty and death,” he said in the interview. “I suppose I’ve learnt humility. Or something.”

On being close to death at points in his career, he added: “The great Warren Zevon was asked, close to death, whether he had any important words of wisdom to pass on and he said, ‘Enjoy every sandwich.’ I definitely enjoy my sandwiches, given how low I fell and how likely it was that there was going to be a different and tragic outcome.

“I’m a pretty lucky man. I enjoy my food and presenting ‘Parts Unknown.’ I have the best job in the world.”

Bourdain leaves behind a daughter and a girlfriend, Italian actress Asia Argento. Argento had accused Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and become a vocal critic of his.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a statement Friday morning.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.