Anthony Bourdain got 6 posthumous Emmy nominations for his CNN show ‘Parts Unknown’

Anthony Bourdain’s CNN travel series, “Parts Unknown,” received six Emmy nominations on Thursday, a month after Bourdain died at the age of 61 while filming a new season of the show in France.

Bourdain’s series received the following six nominations in nonfiction programming categories:

Bourdain had previously won four Emmy Awards for “Parts Unknown,” with his most recent win coming in 2016 for outstanding informational series or special.

The late celebrity chef and author has now received 23 Emmy nominations in total.

Bourdain’s cause of death was suicide by hanging, French authorities confirmed in June.

Following Bourdain’s death last month, CNN released the following statement:

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink, and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”