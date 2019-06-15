Anthony Davis has been traded to the Lakers and LeBron James

The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a trade to send Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was the first to report the deal.

The Pelicans would receive Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks.

The Pelicans, Davis, LeBron James, and their agent, Rich Paul, all look like big winners.

On the surface, the trade looks like a big win for the Pelicans. They reportedly wanted an All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential, and two first-round picks in exchange for Davis.

While the Pels didn’t get the All-Star player they sought, they did get two players with All-Star potential in Ball and Ingram, a solid role player in Hart, and three first-round picks.

Meanwhile, the other big winners here are LeBron James and the agent he shares with Davis, Rich Paul. James gets the sidekick he desperately needed in L.A. and Paul got the deal that he desperately wanted after seemingly botching it during the season.

The big loser in this deal appears to be the Boston Celtics. A few months ago they looked like heavy favorites to land Davis. Now they won’t get AD and appear set to lose Kyrie Irving in free agency.

The 2018-19 season was an ugly one for LeBron and the Lakers, but now they are relevant again.