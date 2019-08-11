After Trump bashes Scaramucci as ‘totally incapable’ on Twitter, the former White House communications director said the president ‘turns on everyone’

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Anthony Scaramucci has maintained his loyalty to President Donald Trump even after getting fired 10 days into his position as White House Communications Director.

On Thursday, Scaramucci told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews on “Hardball” that Trump “didn’t do well” on his trips to El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, following two mass shootings.

Trump then lashed out at the “Mooch” on Twitter on Saturday night, calling him “totally incapable” and saying Scaramucci knows “very little” about him.

Scaramucci responded Sunday morning on Twitter, first by tweeting that Trump “turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country,” then tweeting out a political cartoon about the “Five Stages of White House Employment” that shows Trump stabbing a former employee in the back.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci seems to have finally turned his back on President Donald Trump after a weekend Twitter spat.

More than two years after getting fired on his 11th day on the job, Scaramucci continued to profess his loyalty for Trump on national television, until he appeared on Thursday’s episode of “Hardball” with Chris Matthews on MSNBC and said the president “didn’t do well” on his trips to El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in the wake of two mass shootings.

Trump then tweeted about the “Mooch” Saturday night, calling him “totally incapable” of his White House position.

Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

“Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on ‘President Trump,'” Trump tweeted. “Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me…..”

In a follow-up tweet, Trump continued on to say “…..other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!”

Scaramucci waited until Sunday morning to respond, which he did by quote-tweeting the president and saying, “For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country.”

For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country. https://t.co/BUvwujc6LW — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 11, 2019

The former White House Communications Director then shared a popular political cartoon titled “Five Stages of White House Employment” that depicts a Trump employee turning in his red “Make America Great Again” hat, then getting stabbed in the back by the president on the conveyor belt out of his office.

Despite Scaramucci’s meta reference to his own White House trajectory, and his apparent change of heart toward the president, he received little sympathy in the replies to both tweets, with Trump supporters and detractors alike lambasting the Mooch.