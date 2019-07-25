The family of a teen accused of killing his father say the dad kidnapped and hid him for 11 years

caption Anthony Templet was arrested after shooting his father on June 3. source East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department

Anthony Templet, 17, was arrested last month and charged with manslaughter after he told detectives he shot his father, Burt, dead at their home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Templet’s half-sister told WAFB on Wednesday that Burt had kidnapped Anthony 11 years ago and that the family had no idea where he was until Anthony’s arrest.

The family of a 17-year-old who shot and killed his father last month says the boy had been kidnapped by his dad when he was just 5 years old and that they didn’t know where he was until he was arrested.

Anthony Templet was arrested and charged with manslaughter after killing his father in an early morning argument at their Baton Rouge home on June 3.

After shooting his father three times, Templet called police and confessed to the crime, KHOU reported.

On Wednesday, Templet’s half-sister, Natasha, spoke to WAFB, revealing that her brother had been kidnapped by his father 11 years ago and that neither she nor her mother had seen him since.

Officers are seen responding to the scene of the shooting last month.

She said they didn’t know where Burt was keeping Anthony until the teen was arrested.

“After 11 years of waiting to hear if my brother was still alive, he is found,” Natasha told WAFB. “He has been secluded and abused all these years by his own father. My brave brother had to defend himself for the last time against that evil man.”

Natasha alleged Burt “snatched” Anthony from their home in Texas in 2008, when he was just 5 years old.

She said Burt had been with her mother for about 10 years and was “extremely violent.”

“I can only imagine what Anthony’s been through. When he was a baby, Burt would hold him in his arms while abusing my mother,” she told WAFB.

Natasha said she and her mother had plastered missing posters around Baton Rouge when Burt took off with his son more than a decade ago, knowing that Burt had family in the area.

Court records obtained by KHOU show that Natasha’s mother filed a protective order against Burt in 2007, and within two months, he had disappeared along with Anthony.

Weeks later, a custody case was filed, subsequently transferred to another district, and eventually dismissed.

According to Anthony’s arrest report, which was viewed by The Advocate, the teen said his father was the aggressor in the fight that broke out at their home around 3 a.m. on June 3.

At one point, Anthony told detectives he locked himself in his dad’s bedroom and grabbed two guns, The Advocate reported. When his father banged on the door, he said he let him in and then shot him three times, according to the arrest report.

Anthony’s lawyer, Jarrett Ambeau, said that his client had been isolated and regularly abused by his father.

“I don’t have the full story yet, but we are gathering that information,” Ambeau told The Advocate. “There was definitely regular abuse going on: physical, mental, emotional.”

While Anthony is currently charged with manslaughter, a grand jury could choose to upgrade the charge to murder or decide that he acted in self-defense and drop the charges, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore told KHOU. That decision could take months.