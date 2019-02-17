Anthony Weiner has been released from prison after nearly 15 months

caption Former congressman Anthony Weiner arrives at a New York courthouse for his sentencing in a sexting case on September 25, 2017 in New York City. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Anthony Weiner, a former Democratic New York Congressman, has begun the process of being released from prison.

Weiner has been released from the Massachusetts center where he served the majority of his 21-month sentence for sexting a 15-year-old girl and is now in a re-entry process that will culminate in his full release in May.

After his release, Weiner will be on supervised release for the next three years and is required to pay a $10,000 fine and register as a sex offender.

Weiner began a 21-month sentence in November 2017 for sexting a 15-year-old girl and will be released from federal custody on May 14, TMZ reported.

The 54-year-old convicted former congressman is currently in a pre-release stage and has been transferred from the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Massachusetts to a New York Bureau of Prisons residential re-entry center and is either in a halfway house or home confinement, according to TMZ.

It was announced in October that Weiner would be released three months early on account of good behavior.

After his official release, Weiner will reportedly spend three years on supervised release and will have to pay a $10,000 fine as well as register as a sex offender.

Read more: How Anthony Weiner went from a rising star in the Democratic Party to a sex criminal

Weiner first resigned from Congress in 2011 over a sexting scandal in which he admitted to sending X-rated pictures to and engaging in online relationships with multiple women while he was still married to longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

After re-emerging on the political stage to cast a bid for mayor of New York City, Weiner was exposed again in 2013 after sexts between him and another woman were revealed, which he sent under the pseudonym “Carlos Danger.”

