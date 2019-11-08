37 unique and unexpected Christmas decorations you can find at Anthropologie for the holidays

source Anthropologie

It’s never too early to get decorating for the holidays.

If you’re looking for holiday decor that’s festive, but still feels unique and fun, you need to check out Anthropologie. All the decor fits with the store’s stylish, bohemian aesthetic, and we love the entire selection.

Keep reading for 37 pieces of unique Christmas decor we love from Anthropologie.

The holidays are right around the corner. You can feel it in the air, hear it on the radio, and see it in the windows of your favorite stores.

With Christmas not too far away, it’s time to pick up ornaments, wreaths, and whatever else you like to decorate your space with for the holiday. Anthropologie may not seem like a classic choice, but it’s one of our favorite places to shop for holiday decor and here’s why.

Anthropologie always boasts a unique selection of products with a whimsical, bohemian aesthetic. Its holiday decor follows suit. Everything is a unique spin on the traditional stuff you probably think of when you think of Christmas decorations. For example, you’ll find wreaths fashioned from fluffy pom poms and nutcrackers dressed in eclectic outfits. If you want Christmas decorations that feel festive, but not kitschy and still fit in with your space, we can’t recommend Anthropologie’s selection enough. Below, we’ve hand-picked some of our favorite pieces to help guide your search.

Keep reading for 37 unique Christmas decorations you can find at Anthropologie:

A small, colorful Christmas tree alternative

source Anthropologie

If you don’t have space for a full-size Christmas tree, go for one of these small brush trees. With turquoise, pink, and lavender options, these are a fun and festive addition to any room.

An ornament honoring their favorite food

source Anthropologie

Avocados are as good on your Christmas tree as they are on toast. If there’s someone in your life who always pays extra for guac, surprise them with this ornament.

A whimsical take on the classic nutcracker

source Anthropologie

Anthropologie’s interpretation of the Christmas classic is more colorful and quirky, wearing pastels and a forest crown.

A detailed monogram ornament

source Anthropologie

Whether it’s a stocking stuffer for someone else or a gift to yourself, this beautiful ornament embellished with sequins and beads deserves a spot on the tree.

A fun way to countdown to Christmas

source Anthropologie

Fill each of the 25 little pockets on this advent calendar with small treats and gifts they can uncover each day as they countdown to Christmas.

A uniquely shaped menorah

source Anthropologie

For those who celebrate Hanukkah, this beautiful menorah will surely become a centerpiece over their eight nights of celebration.

A stylish stocking holder

source Anthropologie

Stockings look even better when hung on this festive and durable cast-iron reindeer.

An eclectic tree skirt

source Anthropologie

Brightly colored pom-poms surround the artsy embroidery featured on this one-of-a-kind tree skirt.

All the ornaments they need to decorate the tree

source Anthropologie

With 100 bulbs, this ornament set has more than enough to fill their tree. The complementary hues are made to look great together.

A cute advent calendar inspired by the Nutcracker

source Anthropologie

Anthropologie and Rifle Paper Co. collaborated to make this sweet advent calendar, inspired by the Nutcracker. Each number has a door which can be popped open to reveal a cute Christmas-inspired illustration.

A simple, monogrammed stocking

source Anthropologie

Inspired by the look of your favorite chunky knit socks, everyone in the family can get their own version of these colorful, monogram stockings.

Gift ribbon that can also be used as a garland

source Anthropologie

Add a colorful pop to gift-wrapped presents or hang this pom-pom ribbon around the house in place of a garland for a fun and festive accent.

A garland that brings a wintry vibe indoors

source Anthropologie

This pine cone garland looks like it’s been freshly dusted with snow, but it won’t melt like the real deal. It’s an easy way to bring a little bit of winter inside your space.

An ornament modeled after a greenhouse

source Anthropologie

Green thumbs will love this ornament. It’s a charming, colorful rendition of a greenhouse.

A stylish take on Santa’s gift bag

source Anthropologie

Distribute your holiday gifts Santa-style with this bulky bag. The fluffy faux fur and pom-pom accents add a chic touch that’ll look great set by the tree.

An adorable sloth ornament

source Anthropologie

This felt sloth holding a mistletoe is so cute, it may make them cry.

Some festive words they can hang anywhere

source Anthropologie

Whether they choose to hang them by the stockings, on a wall, or on the tree, these festive, inspiring words are sure to spread some holiday cheer.

Flamingo Pool Float Ornament

source Anthropologie

Add a tropical touch to the tree with this fun flamingo float ornament that summons memories of lounging around the pool on summer days.

A subtly festive piece of decor

source Anthropologie

Contemporary and unassuming, this glittery glass tree adds a festive touch to any surface without being too loud.

An ornament that’s made for a tree

source Anthropologie

A large, glittery pine cone ornament brings a natural touch to their tree, be it real or artificial.

A wreath that’ll never shed its needles

source Anthropologie

This simple wreath looks like the real deal, but because it’s faux, you don’t have to worry about pine needles on your floor. And, you can use it again next year.

An ornament and Christmas lights in one

source Anthropologie

This glass bulb filled with twinkly lights will instantly add a whimsical glow to any room.

A unique tree topper

source Anthropologie

When lit up, this Christmas tree topper surrounds your tree in a beautiful, shimmery sheen.

A charming mouse ornament

source Anthropologie

This unique felt ornament puts a little mouse on a sled – and is a sweet addition to the tree.

A funky felt stocking

source Anthropologie

For something that’s a little out of the ordinary, go for these stockings that look like cute critters.

A Christmas tree fit for small spaces

source Anthropologie

No room for a big tree? No problem. This mini one, already adorned with ornaments, will bring the Christmas spirit to any space, no matter how small.

A wintry wreath

source Anthropologie

A wreath that’ll never get old, this one is filled with a heap of fluffy pom-poms in wintry whites and greys.

Candles that stack into a snowman

source Anthropologie

Great for a loved one or yourself, this set has two candles and a space to store matches. Stack them all onto each other to reveal a cute snowman.

A chic way to display holiday cards

source Anthropologie

Ditch the Scotch tape and opt to show off holiday cards on this handcrafted cardholder. You can use it all year round to display pictures and other small mementos.

A cute symbol to perch atop the tree

source Anthropologie

Top your tree with this felt dove, a symbol of peace over the holidays.

A festive, frosty garland

source Anthropologie

Add some festive signage to your space with this easy-to-hang garland. The color scheme of white and grey sprinkled with glitter looks like it’s been dusted with frost.

A different type of gingerbread house

source Anthropologie

Show your guests you take your holiday decorating seriously from the moment they step through the door, with this doormat shaped like a gingerbread house.

A candle with classic holiday scents

source Anthropologie

Sitting in a festive, holiday cookie-inspired tin is a soy wax candle layered with scents like mulled wine, milk and cookies, and hot buttered rum.

A cheerful holiday throw pillow

source Anthropologie

Add a festive touch to any couch or bed with this simple throw pillow covered in a cute Christmas message or vibrant design.

An ornament they can raise a glass to

source Anthropologie

Cheers to a happy holiday season with this cute ornament shaped like a bottle of bubbly.

An ornamental bear that’ll make them laugh

source Anthropologie

Add some French charm to the tree no matter where you are with this adorably chic Parisian mouse ready to go with his mustache, striped Breton shirt, and croissant in tow.

A trendy stocking

source Anthropologie

It may seem odd that farm animals are considered trendy, but llamas are in. Go with the trend and get this adorable stocking, embroidered with a wool rendition of the animal.