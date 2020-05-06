‘Anti-maskers’ say they should not be forced to cover their faces in public because medical conditions mean they cannot wear a mask

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Some people are claiming they’re “exempt” from mask wearing due to medical conditions they won’t disclose, according to one doctor on Twitter.

Doctors say that even people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should wear masks in public, and that there are ways to make the practice safer and more comfortable.

Other arguments against wearing masks have been more about politics and choice than health conditions.

Face masks are currently recommended, if not required, in many public settings throughout the US in order to can help protect wearers from contracting or spreading the novel coronavirus.

But some people are saying they’re “exempt” from mandates requiring mask wearing in public because they have a medical condition that makes the practice risky, according to Dr. Alan Hawxby, a transplant surgeon at the Oklahoma University Medical Center, who posted about the phenomenon on Twitter.

These so-called “anti-maskers” say they’re not required to disclose what that condition is, thanks to privacy laws like HIPAA.

But doctors say various conditions don’t excuse people from wearing masks, but rather emphasize the importance of wearing one correctly.

Hey #medtwitter – here’s a card I’ve seen circulated by the #AntiMaskers. What exactly are the “health risks” that can occur from wearing a mask? pic.twitter.com/axFzqbgBfJ — Dr_H (@AlanHawxbyMD) May 6, 2020

People with lung conditions like asthma may have trouble breathing with a mask but there are ways to make it easier

It’s true that wearing a mask can be annoying and uncomfortable, and for some people, the experience is beyond bothersome. As one Twitter user with asthma wrote in response to Hawxby’s post, the condition makes it “extremely hard to breathe when wearing the mask” and can cause him to “hyperventilate and almost pass out.”

There have also been reports of medical professionals suffering serious skin damage after wearing the masks for long periods, causing the sweat and friction to damage the skin and open up the possibility of infection.

Unsubstantiated rumors have also circulated online, saying that continuous mask wearing can cause hypercapnia, a condition caused when too much carbon dioxide enters the blood and can lead to symptoms ranging from fatigue and headaches to seizures and coma, Reuters reported.

But health experts say the solution isn’t forgoing masks altogether, but wearing ones better suited to the individual.

For people with asthma or COPD, for example, the arthritis organization Creaky Joints recommends staying home as much as possible; picking times when it’s least hot, humid, and polluted when you do go out; practice; and choose one that’s comfortable, like a cloth mask made with a moisture-wicking and breathable fabric.

The right mask fit is critical for healthcare workers, too, both for safety and comfort, Christopher R. Friese, a professor of nursing at the University of Michigan who was on a National Academy of Medicine panel on respiratory protection, told Business Insider.

He said medical professionals and first responders should undergo a “fit test” which doesn’t only lead them to a mask that makes an appropriate seal on their faces, but also involves being screened for conditions like asthma, allergies, and claustrophobia that could make wearing certain types problematic.

“There are times when we recommend one product over another because someone has health conditions, or if the fit is better,” Friese said. “In this pandemic, I fear that many settings are forgoing fit testing and that upfront screening for contraindications, which puts healthcare workers and first responders at risk.”

caption A protester holds up a sign protesting wearing a mask at the Texas State Capital building on April 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. source Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Past movements have advocated against mask wearing for other reasons

In 2013, a Missouri nurse chose not to get the flu vaccine and so her hospital required her to wear a face mask to protect patients. She refused, saying the mask was a “scarlet letter,” and arguing that masks are ineffective. She was fired.

In 2015, The Ontario Nurses Association used a similar argument to rally against mask wearing requirements for those who didn’t get vaccinated.

Among the lay public during coronavirus, people have refused to wear masks for various reasons, ranging from fears of racial profiling to beliefs that the government should not dictate what citizens do or do not wear.