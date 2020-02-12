You can now visit a breakup-themed bar in Los Angeles for an anti-Valentine’s Day celebration

caption The BreakUp Bar is located in Los Angeles, California. source Courtesy of BreakUp Bar

You can visit a pop-up called the BreakUp Bar in Los Angeles, California, this Valentine’s Day.

The bar offers themed desserts and cocktails with humorous names like “I Dealt With Your Parents for Years” and “Tears of My Ex.”

Visitors can also write an anonymous note to their ex to share on the bar’s “Wall of Broken Relationships.”

I spent an evening at the BreakUp Bar to see if it would be a good place to try and mend a broken heart.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The BreakUp Bar is an anti-Valentine’s Day pop-up located in West Hollywood, California.

caption I arrived in West Hollywood around 8 p.m. on a Friday. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

The pop-up is running from January 31 through February 16.

I headed to the West Hollywood area around 8 p.m. on a Friday night for an evening at the bar. I decided to go to the bar alone to get a truly “single” experience. Although I’m currently in a relationship, I have gone through a breakup before (right before Valentine’s Day, actually) and have also helped friends through their heartbreak.

I wanted to see if the anti-Valentine’s Day cocktail bar would be a good place to try and mend a broken heart.

The windows of the bar featured large broken hearts, which was a clear sign that I was in the right place.

caption The bold letters and broken hearts were hard to miss. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

When I arrived, I was surprised to see that there was no line outside yet, especially since it was the first day of the pop-up, and the online website encouraged people to make a reservation in advance.

I paid $20 when I made my reservation, which included a free cocktail or sparkling wine flight. I originally thought that a ticket was required for entry, but it turns out the bar also accepts walk-ins.

As soon as I walked inside, I immediately spotted the infamous “Wall of Broken Relationships,” which was full of messages visitors wanted to share with their ex.

caption The wall featured several hand-written notes. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

The wall was filled with a considerable amount of notes and was the main thing that stood out to me about the room. It was a small, intimate space that, for the most part, was empty when I arrived.

On the other side of the room, there was a large projection screen playing the romantic comedy, “Always Be My Maybe.”

caption Films were playing in the background. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

Netflix’s “Always Be My Maybe” seemed like a good choice considering it’s a movie about two childhood sweethearts who reconnect after having spent 15 years apart. Although the bar was also playing music, the film could still be heard in the background.

The bar was filled with decorations that brought the anti-Valentine’s Day theme to life.

caption A bouquet of black roses added to the theme. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

The black roses were meant to symbolize the death of old relationships.

I decided to grab a seat at the bar, where a themed drink menu was quickly placed in front of me.

caption The BreakUp Bar featured a themed menu. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

For an anti-Valentine’s Day bar, I was surprised by how many things I found that actually reminded me of the romantic holiday. The dim, candle-lit restaurant had somewhat of a romantic atmosphere and was even filled with miniature cupids holding bows and arrows.

The drink menu included cocktails, punch, Champagne, wine, and nonalcoholic beverages.

caption The drink menu had plenty of anti-Valentine’s Day drinks. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

The cocktails – which had names like “Tears of my Ex,” “Body Like A God, Brain Like a Brick,” and “Cold Day in Hell” – ranged in price from $13 to $15. Customers could also order “Safe to text,” or nonalcoholic beverages, for $10 each.

Those who really want to drink their feelings away can order the “Serious Baggage” punch bowl ($105), which serves four to six people and comes in a suitcase. It’s the perfect fit for a group of heartbroken friends.

My bartender recommended the “I Dealt With Your Parents For Years” cocktail, which stood out to me thanks to its clever name.

caption The “I Dealt With Your Mother For Years” is one of the bar’s signature cocktails. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

I decided to order the “I Dealt With Your Parents For Years” ($14) because I was intrigued by the drink’s name and description: Capertif, lime, grapefruit soda, habanero bitters, and black salt.

I was expecting the drink to taste spicier since it included habanero bitters, but it was actually pretty sweet and tasted more like grapefruit soda than anything else. While the drink itself was tasty, I was a bit disappointed when I noticed that the black salt garnish was missing from the rim.

I decided to browse the breakup wall while I finished my drink, and found that it was covered in everything from screenshots to breakup advice.

caption Text messages lined the wall. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

The notes had been recycled from last year’s pop-up BreakUp Bar.

Some people even printed out copies of their divorce papers to put on display.

caption Someone brought copies of their divorce papers. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

I was surprised at how open some people were being about their failed relationships. Some of the notes were entertaining to read, while others were just heartbreaking.

I decided to write two inspirational messages of my own for people going through breakups.

caption I wrote two of my own notes. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

I wrote down some words that I felt like I would have wanted to hear during a breakup.

I was proud to see my words of encouragement on the wall.

caption Me, standing in front of my messages. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

I hope that my messages can serve as inspiration for someone else in the future.

After spending some time looking at the messages on the breakup wall, I decided that I could go for some food, which I found on the reverse side of the drink menu.

caption The other side of the menu had sweet and savory food options to choose from. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

The sweet side of the food menu was categorized into “Minor Breakups,” “Major Breakups,” and “Quick Rebounds.” The two most expensive things on the dessert menu were “Dark Chocolate Fondue” ($25) and a “Dessert Tower” ($30).

In my opinion, the “Dessert Tower” – which comes with burnt cheesecake, brownie bites, sugar cookies, and chocolate-covered strawberries – would be the perfect comfort meal if I were going through a breakup.

I ordered the “Stabbed In the Heart” brownie from the dessert menu, and couldn’t help but smile when it was placed in front of me.

caption My brownie arrived in the shape of a heart. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

My heart-shaped brownie did appear to be, well, stabbed. A strawberry puree was leaking from the triple chocolate brownie, which had a knife pierced directly through its center.

I ordered a side of ice cream to complement my brownie. To my surprise, the brownie did not come warmed up, so I asked my bartender if it could be heated. The warm brownie combined with cold ice cream makes for the perfect breakup treat.

I enjoyed my anti-Valentine’s Day experience at the BreakUp Bar, but next time I’ll go with friends.

caption I had a great time at the BreakUp Bar. source Tallie Spencer/Insider

Even though the pop-up was geared toward singles, I wish that I wouldn’t have gone alone. The bar was full of things that would have been more fun with a group, like ordering the “Serious Baggage” drink or the massive “Dessert Tower” and watching romantic comedies.

In my opinion, the overall atmosphere made the BreakUp Bar seem like the perfect place to grieve past relationships while surrounded by friends.