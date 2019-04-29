Anti-vaxx memes are thriving on Instagram

- source
- Thomson Reuters
- While Facebook introduced a policy in March aimed at combatting vaccine misinformation on its platforms, anti-vaxx memes continue to thrive on Instagram.
- Instagram hashtags, with anywhere from hundreds to thousands of posts, include “#antivaxx,” “vaccineskill,” #vaccinerelatedinfertility,” and “#vaccines” – which includes anti-vaxx content.
- Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, described memes as one of the anti-vax movement’s “weapons of choice.”
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.
Despite efforts by Facebook and Instagram to better address vaccine misinformation on its platforms, anti-vaccine memes and content continues to thrive online.
Last month, The Atlantic’s Taylor Lorenz wrote about conspiracy theories and anti-vaxx content on Instagram. “Instagram is teeming with these conspiracy theories, viral misinformation, and extremist memes, all daisy-chained together via a network of accounts with incredible algorithmic reach and millions of collective followers,” Lorenz wrote.
“Three of the top 12 Instagram posts featuring the hashtag #vaccines were promoting anti-vaccine messages – after Facebook announced last week that it would diminish the reach of anti-vax information on Facebook and Instagram,” Lorenz added.
That policy, introduced by Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, in March, aimed to combat vaccine misinformation through a series of steps, such as reducing the ranking of groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccines in News Feed and Search, rejecting ads that include misinformation about vaccines, and not recommending content that contains misinformation about vaccines on Instagram Explore or hashtag pages.
Read more: Facebook plans to tackle anti-vaccine misinformation by rejecting false ads and de-ranking harmful pages
Over a month later, however, not much has changed on Instagram, according to an INSIDER review of public posts and hashtags. While an Instagram spokesperson told told CNN Business in March that the platform would block hashtags such as “#vaccinescauseautism,” “#vaccinesarepoison,” and “#vaccinescauseaids,” similar hashtags – like “#vaccinesarepoisoned,” and “#vaccinescauseautismreadthestudies” – continue to persist on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Credit goes to @samantha.naturally #measles #outbreak #measlesoutbreak #sick #disease #vaccineinjury #vaxxed #vaxx #vax #provacc #provaxx #antivacc #antivaxx #antivaccine #provaccine #vaccines #vaccineskill #dotheresearch #dothescience #dothemath #knowledge #conscious #cancer #vaccinerelatedinfertility #proinformedconsent #doctor #scientist #pharma #safeandeffective
View this post on Instagram
Vaccine Strain Measles from MMR Vaccine? – The Vaccine Reaction http://ow.ly/EO0S50s7oTm EXCERPT: Apart from Merck’s acknowledgement of reports of measles following MMR vaccination, the reality is that vaccine strain measles is associated with receipt of the MMR vaccine, as was demonstrated by the results of the genotype testing conducted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It is important for doctors giving vaccines and parents of minor children or adults, who are getting MMR shots, to be aware that vaccine strain measles can cause symptoms that look just like the symptoms for wild-type measles. . A 2014 report published by the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), The Emerging Risks of Live Virus & Virus Vectored Vaccines: Vaccine Strain Virus Infection, Shedding & Transmission, noted: . "There have been published reports of vaccine strain measles with clinical symptoms that are indistinguishable from wild-type measles. There are also a few reports of measles vaccine strain virus shedding and lab confirmed infection in children following MMR vaccination. In 2002, there was a published report by researchers in France of “a child presenting with fever 8 days after vaccination with a measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Measles virus was isolated in a throat swab taken 4 days after fever onset. This virus was then further genetically characterized as a vaccine-type virus.” . It is disingenuous for health officials to say that the MMR vaccine cannot cause measles but, rather, only measles-like “reactions.” The vaccine has been found to cause vaccine strain measles. Get TVR delivered to your inbox! Subscribe Today! #NVIC #InformedConsent #Vaccines
View this post on Instagram
All you have to do is read the box. For the people in the back ???? THERE. ARE. ABORTED. BABY. CELLS. IN. YOUR. VACCINES. Not just MMR….others. Along with carcinogens, calf bovine, chick cell tissues, neurotoxins…..etc. DON'T TELL ME THERE ISN'T. IT'S ON THE FN LABEL! RESEARCH! #vaccineskill #vaccines #vaccineinjury #bigpharma #bigpharmakills #vaccine #vaccinations #vaccination #health #savethekids #healthychildren #wellness #holistic #organic #Mama Bear #woke #homeopathy #cbdoil #idonotconsent #informedconsent #naturalhealth #hearthiswell #herbalist #essentialoils #crazymothers #cbdoil #vegan #crazymotherscommunity #learntherisk
View this post on Instagram
In grade 7 science, I was taught the scientific method. First you need a hypothesis, something you wanted to test….like say, "are vaccinated children more immune to disease and healthier than unvaccinated children?" Then you needed to test the hypothesis and form your conclusions, based on your observations. The question everyone should be asking is, "have #vaccinated test subjects ever been compared with completely unvaccinated subjects, regarding immunity or disease incidence?" and the answer to that question is NO, THAT STUDY HAS NEVER BEEN DONE. So the question then becomes "if vaccinated test subjects have never been compared to completely unvaccinated test subjects, in regards to infection, disease, immunity or health in general……how can health authorities insist that vaccinating makes you more immune to disease compared to not vaccinated?" The answer to that question is, "they can't, they're lying, they've never tested their hypothesis and that means vaccination doesn't quality as science what so ever." Vaccination is a religion, it's not a science. A religion complete with child sacrifice, suffering as punishment and public subjugation via lies, coercion, bullying, corruption and tyranny. At the added link government officials are forced to admit that these studies (which most people assume have been done) HAVE NEVER EVER BEEN DONE. https://bit.ly/2YwCHBs People who are currently vaccinating are injecting documented toxins into themselves and their own children, based on myths, lies and criteria that FAIL the scientific standards of a grade 7 science class. More information below. The information government, science and medicine hide from you, is the same information that you need to see, in order to protect your family. They know they're lying because all they hide is the truth. If all they hide is the truth, you know they're lying. Doctors Warning Against Vaccines – https://bit.ly/2i4N6zG The Polio Vaccine Lie Explained – http://bit.ly/2FKhAWv Vaccines and Their Direct Link to Autism – http://bit.ly/2FDVS2C The HPV Gardasil Cervical Cancer Vaccine Fraud – https://bit.ly/2IIp22k 5 Vaccine Facts Very Few Are Aware Of – https://bit.ly/2kclTA3
View this post on Instagram
#measles #outbreak #measlesoutbreak #sick #disease #vaccineinjury #vaxxed #vaxx #vax #provacc #provaxx #antivacc #antivaxx #antivaccine #provaccine #vaccines #vaccineskill #dotheresearch #dothescience #dothemath #knowledge #conscious #cancer #vaccinerelatedinfertility #proinformedconsent #doctor #scientist #pharma #safeandeffective https://www.instagram.com/p/BwhwGQ6A2je/ #repost @proinformedconsent https://www.instagram.com/proinformedconsent/
Other Instagram hashtags still available on the platform, and with anywhere from hundreds to thousands of posts, include “#antivaxx,” “vaccineskill,” #vaccinerelatedinfertility,” and “#vaccines” – which includes anti-vax content. Similar to Lorenz’s March findings, three of the top 12 Instagram posts with the hashtag “#vaccines” include anti-vax messaging. One post, with almost 900 likes, was published two days ago by the National Vaccine Information Center, one of the oldest and most well-established anti-vaxx groups in the country.
- source
Barbara Loe Fisher, co-founder and president of NVIC, previously told INSIDER that “there is no question there are more families than ever involved now,” in the anti-vaxx movement. In an emailed statement, Fisher said that “while NVIC since 2008 has posted information on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, we are not dependent upon those platforms to fulfill our mission of preventing vaccine injuries and deaths through public education”
Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, described memes as one of the anti-vaxx movement’s “weapons of choice,” in an email to INSIDER.
Facebook, the parent company of Instagram, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on anti-vaxx memes on the platform, and why such content continues to persist despite its policy to better address anti-vaxx misinformation.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the numbers of measles cases in the US has risen to a total of 704 cases across 22 states – the greatest number of cases reported in the US since 1994, and since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.
- Read more:
- Anti-vaccination activists are citing an old episode of ‘The Brady Bunch’ to prove their point (it doesn’t)
- Photos reveal what it looks like to get the measles when there are no vaccines
- More than 900 people were quarantined by 2 Los Angeles-area universities over fears of a measles outbreak