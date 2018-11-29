The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in December

caption “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” source Amazon

2018 is coming to a close, but some popular TV shows are returning before the year is over.

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television-tracking app TV Time, based on its 13 million global users.

In November, the second season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning comedy, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” premieres. “Marvel’s Runaways” also returns to Hulu.

5. “Steven Universe” (Season 5) – Cartoon Network, December 17

source Cartoon Network

Description: “Steven and the Crystal Gems travel to Home World in the latest episodes of Steven Universe: Diamond Days!”

4. “Travelers” (Season 3) – Netflix, December 14

source Netflix

Description: “Invading the minds of people in our time, travelers from the future arrive in the present to stop an apocalyptic turn of events that begins now.”

3. “Alexa & Katie” (Season 2) – Netflix, December 26

source Netflix

Description: “Alexa is battling cancer. But with her best friend, Katie, by her side, she’s also starting high school — and ready for whatever comes next.”

2. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 2) – Amazon, December 5

source Amazon

Description: “From the Creator of Gilmore Girls, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ tells the story of Miriam “Midge” Maisel a woman who has everything she’s ever wanted-the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent-one that changes her life forever.”

1. “Marvel’s Runaways” (Season 2) – Hulu, December 21

source Hulu

Description: “Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were? Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe â€“ their parents.”