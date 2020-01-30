A guest on ‘Antiques Roadshow’ collapsed after learning that his $345 Rolex is actually worth up to $700,000

- A US Air Force veteran purchased a Rolex for $345 while he was stationed in Thailand in the 1970s.
- On an episode of “Antiques Roadshow,” the veteran found out that the watch is similar to one Paul Newman wore in a film, making it extremely valuable.
- He kept the watch in a safe deposit box for nearly 40 years, which increased its value.
- In the video, the man falls to the ground after the “Antiques Roadshow” host tells him watches like his sell for $400,000.
- The host then reveals that the watch would actually sell for up to $700,000 at an auction because it’s so special.
