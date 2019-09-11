Antonio Brown is accused of raping former fitness trainer in new lawsuit

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is accused of raping his former personal trainer, according to a federal lawsuit.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is accused of raping his personal trainer, according to a federal lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida.

The lawsuit alleges Brown sexually assaulted fitness trainer Britney Taylor on three occasions, including one in 2017 in which he “exposed himself and kissed Ms. Taylor without her consent.”

In a separate incident later that month, Brown was alleged to have masturbated “near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back” as they were watching a video of a church service on her iPad.

Taylor said in the lawsuit that she cried out in disgust, to which Brown was “unfazed” and “jokingly responded, ‘oh ‘B’ … you know I’m sorry.”

Both allegations happened at from Brown’s homes, Taylor claimed in the suit.

After the alleged incidents, Brown was allegedly “begging forgiveness and pleading with her to train him again,” according to the suit. Taylor said she was “hesitant” but eventually agreed.

Taylor alleged that nearly a year later, Brown “cornered [her], forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her,” according to the suit.

Taylor said she fought back but was overpowered Brown. The incident left her traumatized with “panic attacks, frequent suicidal ideations, and insomnia,” the lawsuit said.

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” she said in a statement, according to The New York Times. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault.”

In a statement from his attorney, Brown denied “each and every allegation in the lawsuit” and characterized them as a “money grab.”

Brown claimed that Taylor had approached him with an investment proposition of $1.6 million, which he rejected. After a lapse in communication, Taylor “engaged” Brown and pursued a “consensual personal relationship,” attorney Darren Heitner said in the statement.

“Mr. Brown’s accuser has continually posted photographs of Mr. Brown on her social media in an effort to financially benefit from his celebrity,” Heitner added.

Brown has been a subject of other lawsuits in recent years. In 2018, he was accused of damaging $15,000 worth of items in a leased condo in Florida. A separate lawsuit claimed he caused emotional distress on a 22-month-old kid when he allegedly threw vases and an ottoman from the 14-story condo. Brown described the allegations as “false claims” and vowed to fight back.