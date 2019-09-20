A woman who accused Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct says he sent her intimidating texts after she went public with allegations

A woman who accused Antonio Brown of firing her after rejecting an unwanted sexual advance says she received intimidating texts from the New England Patriots wide receiver after going public with her allegations.

The woman, who has not been publicly named, told Sports Illustrated that she was included on a group text message in which Brown apparently asked his associates to investigate her.

She came out with allegations against Brown in a Sports Illustrated story days after Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit in federal court in which she accused Brown of sexual assault and rape.

Brown has denied all sexual misconduct and assault allegations.

New tonight: Antonio Brown sent our source from Monday’s story menacing group text messages, including a picture of her children with instructions for his associates to investigate her. Her lawyer wrote the NFL calling for the intimidation to stop. https://t.co/rCTM8WSI6Z pic.twitter.com/QtONzBf7Ig — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 20, 2019

The woman said that Brown hired her to create a mural in his home in Pittsburgh and agreed to a daily $1,000 fee.

During her second day of work, the artist said “she was in a kneeling position while painting and turned to find Brown behind her, naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals,” according to Sports Illustrated. She said Brown stopped contacting her after she rejected his advance.

After Sports Illustrated published its story on Monday, the woman said she was included in the text chain with Brown and his associates.

The chain included photos of her and her children, with the person believed to be Brown encouraging others to investigate the woman. The texter also described the woman as a “super broke girl” and accused her of fabricating her allegations “for money.”

Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner, was included in the text but did not respond to messages.

The woman’s lawyer, Lisa J. Banks, sent the NFL a letter calling the texts “intimidating and threatening to our client, in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy.”

“Our client … is understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended to threaten and intimidate her,” the lawyer wrote, according to Sports Illustrated. “While she certainly qualifies as a ‘starving artist,’ she has never approached Mr. Brown, nor will she, about seeking money to compensate her for his sexual misconduct, contrary to his allegations in the text messages.”

The NFL has since arranged a phone call between the woman’s legal team and investigators, Sports Illustrated reported.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.