Antonio Brown’s apology tour: he called himself the ‘cancer of the NFL,’ wrote a tribute to the mother of his children, and dined with Martha Stewart

source Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown issued an apology to the NFL and his family over the last several days, saying he “could have done a lot of things better.”

Brown’s apology come after months of bizarre behavior, an arrest, and rape allegations from his former trainer.

“As of late I’ve just been the cancer of the NFL,” Brown, who was released from the New England Patriots last year, told ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Brown had dinner with Martha Stewart in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl over the weekend, and also shared an apology on Twitter in which he said he told his ex-girlfriend and sons that he was sorry for his behavior on social media.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Antonio Brown is apologizing to the NFL and his family over his past behavior, saying he “could have done a lot of things better.”

In the last several days, Brown did an interview with ESPN in which he discussed his actions, wrote an apology to his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children on Instagram, and dined with Martha Stewart while in Miami, Florida, for the Super Bowl.

The moves come after a series of sexual misconduct allegations, including a rape accusation from his former trainer, and months of bizarre behavior from Brown.

“I think I owe the whole NFL an apology for my past behavior,” Brown, who was released from the New England Patriots last year, told ESPN’s Josina Anderson. “As of late I’ve just been the cancer of the NFL.”

The former wide receiver told Anderson that he believes he has been targeted by women, and when he was asked whether he needed mental health help, he said, “We all need mental help.”

“I just feel like I’m a target, so anybody can come against me and say anything [that] I have to face. There’s no support, there’s no egos, there’s no rules in it, anyone can come after me for anything. No proof or whatever. ‘He said, she’s saying,'” he said. “The media will run with it, so even if I’m not guilty, I’m already guilty because they already wrote it, put it on TV and put that in people’s minds. So for me to have to sit here and hear those the allegations of me is just unfair to me every time.”

The NFL is investigating allegations from Brown’s former trainer, but Brown said he’s frustrated by how long it has taken.

“Yeah, because one thing it does seem like when you’re comparing this to other cases, it does seem like those other cases have been decided upon a lot quicker and this has extended into, we are now days away from the Super Bowl,” he told Anderson.

Brown had dinner with Marth Stewart, then apologized to his ex-girlfriend for his behavior on social media

After his interview with ESPN, Brown shared a photo of himself having dinner with Martha Stewart, then shared a photo of his ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, with their three sons.

“Me being a “God” fearing man first, truly understand that I owe my wonderful kids and the mother @chelsie of my wonderful kids, the world biggest apology, for my public out breaks through social media, and for the hurt that I may have took them through while on my emotional roller coaster that we all are faced with in life,” he said.

Brown also shared photos of himself posing with Kevin Hart and Rick Ross. In another post, he thanked the Hollywood Police Department.

Kyriss hasn’t shared a public response to Brown’s apology post, but she has been active an Instagram, sharing a story showing Super Bowl celebrations.

In January, Brown posted an Instagram video in which he went on a profanity-laced rant about Kyriss, and police officers. He also threw a bag of candy penises at police officers.

Weeks later, he was arrested and charged with felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief in connection to an incident involving his trainer, Glenn Hold, and a moving truck driver who he had hired in Hollywood, Florida.

Brown’s strange behavior dates back to last year

Brown’s strange behavior dates back to early last year, after he departed from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then played for the Oakland Raiders briefly, and eventually landed with the New England Patriots.

He was released shortly after signing with the Patriots after his former trainer, Brittany Taylor, filed a federal lawsuit against the former NFL wide receiver in September, accusing him of rape and sexual assault. Brown has denied the allegations and is counter-suing Taylor.

In the wake of Taylor’s lawsuit, Brown was dropped from Nike and faced a slew of allegations in a Sports Illustrated article, which accused Brown of exposing himself to an artist, intentionally passing gas in a doctor’s face, and letting a bunch of piranhas die in a fish tank in his home.

Brown then launched a rap music career and did a workout with the New Orleans Saints. He later called the workout a publicity stunt.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he was concerned about Brown during his state of the league address last week, saying wellness resources would be made available to Brown.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Brown told ESPN.