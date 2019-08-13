Star NFL receiver Antonio Brown asks fans to help him find a new helmet

Antonio Brown has embarked on a search for a new old helmet.

Brown filed a grievance with the NFL in an attempt to continue wearing his old helmet, which is older than 10 years old and violates the NFL’s equipment rule.

Players cannot use helmets older than 10 years since they can no longer be certified for safe use

Brown said he would retire if he were not allowed to wear his helmet, but later said he would be back at camp despite losing his appeal.

On Tuesday, Brown took to Twitter to seek a Schutt Air Advantage adult large helmet manufactured in 2010 or later.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Antonio Brown’s first training camp with the Oakland Raiders has not gone as planned.

The star wide receiver was reportedly missing from camp after a cryotherapy machine caused frostbite because of improper footwear.

On Thursday, Chase Williams of WPXI reported that Brown had gone “radio silent” with the Raiders.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that Brown told the Raiders he would retire if not allowed to use his helmet. NOSCAE will not certify any helmets older than 10 years.

Brown also attempted to repaint his old helmet “with colors approximating – but not completely mimicking – the Raiders’ silver-and-black design,” according to NFL Network’s Mike Silver.

Read more: Antonio Brown reportedly had his old helmet repainted after being told he couldn’t use it but was caught because it looked noticeably off

Brown, who previously said he would retire if he weren’t allowed to wear his helmet, changed his tune after the ruling.

“While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision, I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field,” Brown tweeted. “I’m excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet!”

"While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field. I'm excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet ????!” #AlwaysAFight #Represent #itsbiggerthanme — AB (@AB84) August 12, 2019

With Brown looking to still keep the same helmet model he has worn throughout his career, he took to Twitter on Tuesday to search for one. He wears a Schutt Air Advantage adult large helmet but needs one that was manufactured during or after 2010 in compliance with NFL rules.

The model was discontinued eight years ago.

In return, a signed Raiders helmet will be given to the person who can fulfill his request.

"I'm looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet." — AB (@AB84) August 13, 2019

This tactic may solve Brown’s helmet issues for now, but the problem is likely to arise again in the future due to the NFL’s equipment rule.

While he searches for a helmet, Brown is expected to report to camp on Tuesday, according to Schefter.