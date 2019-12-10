Antonio Brown can’t get a job in the NFL after facing rape allegations so he’s rapping with Sean Kingston and trying to make ‘inspirational’ videos

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown appears to be trying to make a comeback. In the last week he has shared a series of Instagram posts, featuring an apology to the NFL, a selfie with Tom Brady, and a music collaboration with Sean Kingston.

He also a shared video called “Comeback will be greater than the setback” in which he describes his hopes of returning to football.

Brown was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by his former trainer, Brittany Taylor, in September.

In the wake of Taylor’s lawsuit Brown was dropped by Nike and released from the New England Patriots.

Brown has denied the allegations and is counter-suing Taylor.

Two months after Antonio Brown was accused of sexual assault by his former trainer and dropped by the New England Patriots, it looks like he’s trying to become a rapper and make an NFL comeback.

Recent Instagram posts shared by Brown include an album collaboration with Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston and a documentary video featuring childhood videos and his desire to return to football.

Brown’s former trainer, Brittany Taylor, filed a federal lawsuit against the former NFL wide receiver in September, accusing him of rape and sexual assault. Her lawyers later rescinded the case and filed it in Florida’s state court system instead. Brown has denied the allegations and is counter-suing Taylor.

In the wake of Taylor’s lawsuit Brown was dropped from Nike and released from the New England Patriots. He also faced a slew of allegations in a Sports Illustrated article, which accused Brown of exposing himself to an artist, passing gas in a doctor’s face, and letting a bunch of piranhas die in a fish tank in his home.

But now it appears Brown is trying to put the past behind him.

Brown shared music with Sean Kingston and a selfie with Tom Brady

Over the weekend Brown posted an old selfie with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, then shared a lengthy apology referencing behavior he says was “inexcusable,” likely a reference to his Twitter rant following his exit from the Patriots.

Next, he shared a clip of a song called “Bad Decisions,” which he made with Kingston.

In the clip, Brown raps: “Sippin’ on that Hennessy/I know you missing me. Baby girl give me some distance and forget everything that you mentioned. Decisions that you made f- us up. Baby I’m a player I’m a proto/Having one girl that’s a no.”

“You can go from the hero to the villain in the blink of an eye.”

He then shared a video called “Comeback will be greater than the setback” in which he described his hopes of returning to football.

The video details him being cut from the Patriots, and the rant he posted afterward. It shows clips of people burning his jersey, news channels discussing him leaving the Patriots, a voiceover of Brown talking about his childhood and old family videos.

“In this world, you can go from the hero to the villain in the blink of an eye,” he said in the video. “One day you’re the fan favorite, the next day they’re burning your jersey. The love that you were receiving when you were at the top suddenly feels like a distant memory when you’re at the bottom.”

Even before the rape allegations, Brown had a tumultuous year. In the span of less than 12 months, Brown was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders. He then demanded to be released from the Raiders, and later signed with the Patriots, who released him in September.

Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner, had no comment for Insider on Brown’s new social media posts.

Insider has also reached out to Taylor’s lawyers, Kingston’s representatives, and the New England Patriots.