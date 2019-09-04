Antonio Brown’s bizarre offseason continues as the Raiders star receiver complains on Instagram about $50,000 fines for missing practice

caption Antonio Brown’s first training camp with the Oakland Raiders has been anything but smooth. source Kevin French/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Antonio Brown posted a picture on Instagram showing his displeasure with the more than $50,000 in fines the Raiders have given him for missed team activities.

It’s just the latest oddity in what has been a truly odd offseason for the wide receiver.

On Monday night, the Raiders will find out if all the headaches were worth it as they start their season against the Denver Broncos.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Antonio Brown is once again making the type of headlines that the Raiders would prefer him to avoid.

On Wednesday, Brown posted an image of a letter he received from Raiders general manager Mike Mayock informing him that he had been fined $13,950 for a missed practice.

The letter also noted that Brown was fined $40,000 previously for a missed day of training camp, and reminded him that more fines could come his way.

“When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now,” Brown wrote atop the image on his Instagram story. “Devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”

Antonio Brown posts his displeasure with fines from #Raiders pic.twitter.com/0OMhdwFu7K — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 4, 2019

The fines and Brown’s response to them are just the latest in what has already been quite an eventful training camp for the Raiders new star receiver.

Brown joined the team this offseason to bring new life to Jon Gruden’s offense and give quarterback Derek Carr an unstoppable pass-catcher to open up the field. But out of the gate, Brown could not start training camp with the Raiders due to a mysterious foot injury that turned out to be sustained during a cryotherapy treatment gone wrong.

Read more: Antonio Brown’s mysterious foot issue is reportedly frostbite caused by not wearing proper footwear in a cryotherapy machine

From there, things got more bizarre.

There were reports that Brown had gone “radio silent” with the team while figuring out a way to play the 2019 season with his old helmet. Brown did his best to keep his old helmet which no longer met the NFL’s standards, reportedly even going so far as to repaint it.

Read more: Antonio Brown reportedly had his old helmet repainted after being told he couldn’t use it but was caught because it looked noticeably off

Around this point, Mayock spoke with reporters about Brown’s ongoing absences, saying that it was time for the receiver to be “all-in or all-out” with the team – notably, the day that Brown assessed a $40,000 fine for missing.

Brown eventually filed two grievances with the league to keep his old helmet. Both failed, and he returned to training camp with a new helmet.

From there, the Raiders hoped that the drama was over, but after Wednesday’s Instagram episode, things still might not be smooth in Oakland.

Should Brown perform as the Raiders hope on the field once the season starts, the headaches will all have been worth it. They’ll get their first test this Monday night as Oakland hosts the Broncos in Week 1.

Read more:

Patrick Mahomes shares what he’s learned in his 2 heartbreaking losses to Tom Brady and the Patriots

Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka offered to help Carli Lloyd make the jump to the NFL and believes she could succeed

Tom Brady recruited Mark Wahlberg to tryout for the Patriots after he posted a shirtless photo on Instagram

Bears head coach Matt Nagy is obsessed with the ‘double-doink’ as the team searches for a solution at kicker