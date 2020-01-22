Police say Antonio Brown has locked himself in his home after an alleged battery incident involving his trainer and a moving truck driver

Police in Hollywood, Florida, say Antonio Brown has “locked himself in his house” after the former NFL star became a suspect in an alleged battery incident that authorities say took place at his home.

Police told ESPN that there was a disturbance between Brown, his trainer, and a moving truck driver outside the wide receiver’s home on Tuesday, but details of the incident are unclear.

Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt, has been charged with one count of felony burglary and battery, and police say an investigation into Brown is still ongoing.

Brown has made headlines repeatedly for his bizarre behavior in the months after he was released from the New England Patriots over a lawsuit filed by his former trainer in which she accused him of sexual assault.

Police in Florida say that Antonio Brown has locked himself in his house after an incident in which authorities say the former NFL star and his trainer battered a moving truck driver.

Police told ESPN that 31-year-old Brown had hired a moving truck to take items out of his home on Tuesday. After the movers arrived, a disturbance occurred between the driver, Brown, and Brown’s trainer, police said. The details of the alleged incident are unclear.

Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt, has been charged with one count of felony burglary and battery and was booked into jail on Tuesday night, police said. Brown, who officials say is a suspect, is not in custody and has not yet been arrested.

Hollywood Police Department public information officer Christian Lata told USA Today Sports that officials have tried to contact Brown multiple times but he has not responded. Lata said Brown had “locked himself in his house.”

Insider has contacted the Hollywood Police Department for further information. Officials said they would have more information on the situation later on Wednesday.

Despite being a suspect in the case, Brown promoted his new music on Twitter Tuesday morning. He then accused people of wanting his reputation to be damaged.

Brown has repeatedly made headlines over the last several months after departing from the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. He played for the Oakland Raiders briefly, and eventually landed with the New England Patriots.

He was released shortly after signing with the Patriots, when his former trainer, Brittany Taylor, filed a federal lawsuit against the former NFL wide receiver in September, accusing him of rape and sexual assault. Brown has denied the allegations and is counter-suing Taylor. The NFL is investigating the allegations.

In the wake of Taylor’s lawsuit, Brown was dropped from Nike and faced a slew of allegations in a Sports Illustrated article, which accused Brown of exposing himself to an artist, intentionally passing gas in a doctor’s face, and letting a bunch of piranhas die in a fish tank in his home.

Brown then launched a rap music career and did a workout with the New Orleans Saints. Brown said the workout was a publicity stunt.

On January 13, Brown posted an Instagram video in which he went on a profanity-laced rant about his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss, and police officers. He also threw a bag of candy penises at police officers.