Antonio Brown released from Patriots after one game as wild, tumultuous year continues

Antonio Brown was released from the New England Patriots on Friday after just one game.

Over the past year, Brown has been traded and released twice.

Brown was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit in September.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Antonio Brown was released from the New England Patriots on Friday in a sudden twist.

The star wide receiver played just one game with the Patriots.

The move continues what has been a wild, tumultuous year for Brown, who was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in March, then demanded to be released from the Raiders following a series of bizarre incidents, then signed with the Patriots.

The Patriots released a statement on Twitter, saying they appreciated Brown’s hard work but decided to move in a different direction.

Patriots’ statement: “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2019

In September, Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape by a physical trainer in a lawsuit. He denied the allegations.

A Sports Illustrated report in September also uncovered an accusation of sexual misconduct against Brown, in which he approached a painter in his house wearing nothing but a cloth.

In a series of text messages uncovered by Sports Illustrated and sent to the NFL on Thursday, Brown and a group of friends appeared to intimidate and threaten the painter, who remained anonymous, for her account in the original SI report.

Read more: A woman who accused Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct says he sent her intimidating texts after she went public with allegations

Prior to joining the Patriots, Brown had a tumultuous stint with the Raiders in which he missed time because he got frostbite on his feet from a cryotherapy chamber, refused to play because his helmet was no longer certified, filed two grievances against the NFL over the helmet issue, got into a confrontation with Raiders GM Mike Mayock, and appeared to secretly record a phone call with head coach Jon Gruden (though a member of Brown’s team said they got Gruden’s approval).

Brown signed with the Patriots before being accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit. Since that time, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been peppered with questions about Brown. He has refused to answer them, saying the team was focused on football, twice cutting off his press conferences early.

Read more: Bill Belichick ended a press conference after 3 minutes because he didn’t want to answer questions about Antonio Brown

Brown posted several images to social media, thanking the Patriots for the opportunity.

According to NBC Sports’ Tom Curran, Brown was owed $5 million of a $9 million bonus by Monday. The team released Brown before they had to pay him.