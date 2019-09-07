Antonio Brown is reportedly set to join the New England Patriots after bizarre departure from Oakland Raiders

Antonio Brown has agreed to terms with the New England Patriots, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Brown will reportedly sign a one-year deal worth up to $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus.

The news comes just hours after Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders after asking the team to let him go in an Instagram post.

Antonio Brown has found his new team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who cited Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, Brown has agreed to join the New England Patriots on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus.

The news comes just hours after Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders to conclude a tumultuous offseason stint with the team.

After posting a bizarre YouTube video that included a phone call shared with head coach Jon Gruden on Friday night, Brown posted an image to Instagram on Saturday morning that read, “You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you.”

In the caption of the photo, Brown wrote “I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. ‘I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.’ Release me @raiders.”

On Saturday, Brown got his wish, and was released by the Raiders, and will now join the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Brown will be an explosive new weapon for Bill Belichick and the Patriots offense, giving Tom Brady his most dangerous deep threat since Randy Moss’ time in New England.

While football fans will be eager to see what Brown has to offer the Patriots, he won’t be eligible to join the team on the field until Week 2 when New England travels to Miami to take on the Dolphins.

