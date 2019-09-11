A timeline of Antonio Brown’s bizarre year, from an ugly divorce from the Steelers to being accused of rape

Nine years into his NFL career, Antonio Brown has built himself into one of the best receivers in NFL history, but those accomplishments have been pushed to the wayside for what many have called a circus.

From a cryotherapy mishap to a helmet debacle, to being all-in then all-out with the Oakland Raiders, those events do not begin to scratch the surface of Brown’s bizarre year.

Most recently, Brown has been accused of rape by his former personal trainer, according to a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Brown sexually assaulted the trainer on three occasions. In a statement from his attorney, Brown denied “each and every allegation in the lawsuit,” calling the claims as a “money grab.”

Here’s a timeline of Antonio Brown’s chaotic offseason, from his divorce with the Pittsburgh Steelers to being accused of rape.

March 10 – Oakland Raiders land Antonio Brown in blockbuster trade

After months of reports about Antonio Brown’s strained relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers – which included sitting out Week 17, rifting with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and publicly requesting a trade – the saga finally came to an end.

The Raiders gave the Steelers a third-round pick and fifth-round pick for Brown, causing many to believe the team was on its way to a turn-around season.

August 7– Brown’s mysterious foot injury is said to be frostbite caused by improper footwear in a cryotherapy machine

Brown was marked as day-to-day at the beginning of Raiders training camp due to a foot issue. He posted a photo of his feet on social media, which appeared to show extreme blistering.

Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms later reported that Brown’s injury was frostbite caused by entering a cryotherapy machine with proper footwear.

August 9 – Brown’s first preseason with the Raiders takes an ugly turn when reports surface that he went “radio silent” with the team because of the NFL’s helmet rule

Brown was first believed to be missing from Raiders training camp because of his frostbitten feet. However, it was revealed that there was a different reason for his absence.

According to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown was livid about an NFL rule that bans helmets that are too old and deemed unsafe. Brown wore his helmet – a Schutt Air Advantage – for all nine years of his career and reportedly threatened to retire if he could not wear it.

August 13 – Brown returns to Napa for training camp after officially losing his first grievance with the league

It appeared Brown was ready to partake in Raiders training camp after losing his first grievance with the NFL over his helmet. He even attempted to repaint his old one.

On Instagram, he wrote, “While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision, I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field. I’m excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet!”

Brown also put out a search on Twitter for a later model of his helmet, which he believed would meet the league’s approval. These later editions of the helmet were tested and did not pass.

August 19 – Raiders general manager Mike Mayock tells Antonio Brown to be “all-in or all-out”

When Brown arrived in training camp just a few days prior, it appeared that the bizarre events of his offseason would cease, but that was not the case.

Brown missed practice again on August 18, which he was fined $40,000 for, as he continued to fight the NFL on their helmet rule, prompting general manager Mike Mayock to issue Brown an ultimatum.

“Here’s the bottom line: He’s upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that, we appreciate that,” Mayock said. “But at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So, from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all-in or all-out, okay? So, we’re hoping he’s back soon.”

According to reports, Brown did report to practice on August 19. However, he also filed his second grievance with the NFL, arguing that he should be allowed a one-year grace period to find a new helmet.

Morning, September 4 – Brown posts a letter from Mayock informing him of fines for missing practice and shows his displeasure

In another bizarre turn, Brown posted a photo of the letter Mayock sent him, which stated he was fined $13,950 for not participating in the Raiders’ walkthrough on August 22. It also revealed that Brown was previously fined $40,000 for missing preseason training camp on August 18.

“When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now,” Brown wrote on the image on his Instagram story. “Devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”

Antonio Brown posts his displeasure with fines from #Raiders pic.twitter.com/0OMhdwFu7K — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 4, 2019

Afternoon, September 4 – The team plans to suspend Brown after an altercation with Mayock

source Christian Petersen / Getty Images

According to Schefter, Brown “got into it” with Mayock after Brown posted the photo of the fines on his Instagram story.

The confrontation was not physical, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, but the two players did need to be separated.

“After a screaming match, Brown told Mayock that he would hit him in the face and then punted the ball … and said, ‘Fine me for that,'” Rapoport tweeted.

At a press conference on September 5, Mayock briefly addressed the reports.

“Antonio Brown is not in the building today,” Mayock said in a press conference Thursday. “He’s not going to be practicing. I don’t have any more information. When we do, I’ll get it to you. That’s it for today.”

Morning, September 6 – Brown issues “an emotional apology” to the team

According to ESPN, the wide receiver issued “an emotional apology” at a team meeting on the morning of September 6.

“Antonio is back today. We’re excited about that. Ready to move on,” head coach Jon Gruden said.

Evening, September 6, evening – Brown posts a video that includes audio from a call from head coach Jon Gruden asking “Do you want to be a Raider or not?”

Since Brown posted the letter about the fines, his relationship with the Raiders began to take a rollercoaster ride.

After giving “an emotional apology” earlier in the day, Brown posted a video on his YouTube channel Friday night that included a recorded phone call with head coach Jon Gruden.

Gruden asked Brown, “Do you want to be a Raider or not?” with Brown replying that he has “been trying to be a Raider since day one.”

The video ends with Brown saying, “This my life. Ain’t no more games.”

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Gruden was amused by the video and thought it was “awesome.”

Alejandro Narciso of SDLN Creative, who created the video for Brown, told ESPN’s “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” that Gruden gave his consent for the video’s release.

Morning, September 7 – Brown asks for “release” in Instagram post and is subsequently cut by the Raiders

On Saturday morning, Brown posted a photo that read, “You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you.”

“I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines,” Brown wrote in the caption. “Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. ‘I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.’ Release me @raiders.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown was fined $215,073.53 Friday evening for “conduct detrimental to the team” September 4. The fine would void nearly $30 million guaranteed to Brown in his contract.

The Raiders announced they released Brown shortly after his post.

“The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today,” the team’s official account tweeted Saturday morning.

In a video Brown posted on YouTube, the star receiver could be seen celebrating when he saw he was released.

Evening, September 7 – Antonio Brown signs a one-year deal with the New England Patriots

Just hours after being released by the Raiders, Brown signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth up to $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus, according to Schefter.

However, Brown could not play in the Patriots season opener. Brown’s release did not become official until 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, which was too late for him to become a Patriot officially. The NFL does not allow Sunday transactions.

September 10 – A federal lawsuit is filed accusing Brown of raping his fitness trainer

A federal lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday alleges Brown sexually assaulted trainer Britney Taylor on three occasions.

The lawsuit states the first incident occurred in 2017, saying Brown “exposed himself and kissed Ms. Taylor without her consent.” Later that month, the lawsuit cites another incident where Brown allegedly masturbated “near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back” while the two were watching a church service on her iPad.

The suit says Brown was “begging forgiveness and pleading with her to train him again” after the incident. Taylor said she eventually agreed although she was “hesitant.”

Nearly a year later, the lawsuit says Brown “cornered Ms. Taylor, forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.”

In a statement from his attorney Darren Heitner, Brown denied “each and every allegation in the lawsuit” and called it a “money grab.”

Brown said Taylor cut off communication with him after he rejected an investment proposition of $1.6 million. In the statement, Brown said Taylor then “engaged” Brown and pursued a “consensual personal relationship.”

The Patriots released a statement, saying that the team “takes these allegations very seriously.” The NFL is also planning to investigate the accusations. The league is also expected to “give serious consideration” to placing Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list, according to the Washington Post’s Mark Maske.

