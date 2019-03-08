8 teams that make the most sense in an Antonio Brown blockbuster trade, ranked

source Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Antonio Brown trade saga is ongoing.

Brown wants a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Steelers haven’t been able to complete one because of issues including Brown not wanting to go to a certain team, the price for Brown, and his contract.

We came up with eight possible trade destinations based on fit and likelihood, though not all of the teams we picked have been involved with Brown, according to reports.

The Antonio Brown trade saga is dragging on.

Both Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers want a split, but Brown’s contract and fit, as well as the Steelers’ price, have apparently turned some teams off. Brown reportedly “nixed” a trade with the Buffalo Bills because he did not want to go Buffalo.

The two sides are running out of options.

Read more: The Antonio Brown trade saga is reaching a boiling point, and both sides are running out of options

With ongoing trade speculation, we ranked potential landing spots for Brown, based on fit and likelihood. Not every team on our list is tied to Brown, but we imagined scenarios where other franchises got involved, feeling the chance to add the best receiver in football was too much to turn down.

Check out the best trades for Brown below:

1. Cleveland Browns

Why it makes sense: The Browns are in win-now mode. With Baker Mayfield running the offense, and Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward controlling the defense, the Browns have a young core to build around with talented veterans. Adding Brown would give Mayfield an offensive weapon to utilize and push their timeline forward. Dorsey even joked earlier in the offseason about needing the Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert’s number.

The one downside is the Steelers would likely be hesitant to trade Brown within their division, where they would have to play him twice a year.

2. Oakland Raiders

Why it makes sense: The Raiders have three first-round picks, so the team has the draft capital needed to land Brown. He would give the offense a much-needed lift – Derek Carr had few viable options to throw to once the team traded Amari Cooper.

The one concern is Brown’s timeline versus the Raiders’. Brown is 30 and wants a new deal. The Raiders do have Derek Carr under a $125 million contract, but the team is otherwise fairly young and going through a rebuild.

3. New York Jets

Why it makes sense: The Jets are looking to make improvements across the board this year, particularly on offense to help Sam Darnold. The team’s leading receiver in 2018 was Robby Anderson, who had 50 catches (92nd in the league) for 752 yards (37th in the league).

There are rumors the Jets are looking to trade down in the draft. Could the team trade down, acquire an extra pick, then flip it for Brown? With rumors suggesting the team is also targeting Le’Veon Bell, the Jets could reunite two-thirds of the “Killer Bs.”

4. Green Bay Packers

Why it makes sense: The Packers were not involved in the Brown bidding, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. But the team was once believed to be involved – maybe it could get back in. Why not target Brown to give Aaron Rodgers the help he needs? He may not solve all of the team’s problems, but Brown could certainly ignite a stagnant Packers offense.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Why it makes sense: There has been a buzz about the 49ers and Brown, but the 49ers general manager John Lynch said the team wasn’t in on the Brown chase.

Maybe that should change. The 49ers already committed big money to Jimmy Garoppolo. Brown could be a weapon next to tight end George Kittle, who had a breakout season in 2018 and seemed to try to recruit Brown this offseason.

6. Tennessee Titans

Why it makes sense: Marcus Mariota’s best receiver, Corey Davis, has been inconsistent through two years in the NFL. Mariota is in the final year of his contract. Adding Brown could give Mariota more help and let the Titans see if Mariota is their man going forward. The Titans have reportedly been in contact with the Steelers.

7. Carolina Panthers

Why it makes sense: The Panthers need to upgrade the receivers around Cam Newton. Why not target Brown? Even wide receiver Devin Funchess said that would be a fun combination.

8. New England Patriots

Why it makes sense: Yes, really. The weapons around Tom Brady mostly struggled last season. Rob Gronkowski’s future is up in the air, and even if he returns, he doesn’t appear to be the same player. Julian Edelman turns 33 in May. Brown could give Brady and the Patriots a dynamic weapon, perhaps as a chance to go all-in one last time in the twilight of Brady’s career.