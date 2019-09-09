The creator of Antonio Brown’s controversial video depicting a phone call with Jon Gruden says the coach ‘loved it’

caption Antonio Brown in a video posted to his YouTube account. source Antonio Brown / YouTube

Antonio Brown’s departure from the Oakland Raiders came with plenty of twists and turns leading up to his release on Saturday.

On Monday, some questions surrounding the video Brown posted on Friday were finally answered by the man that created the video.

Alejandro Narciso of SDLN Creative told ESPN’s “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” about how the video came to fruition.

Narciso told Le Batard that Gruden “loved” the video and gave his consent for its release.

Antonio Brown’s brief tenure with the Oakland Raiders came to its bizarre end on Saturday after the team granted his release per his request.

It was the end of a weird saga that involved Instagram posts, frozen feet, and numerous fines and disputes with the team’s front office.

But one of the strangest turns of the exit from the Raiders came on Friday night when the star wide receiver posted a video to YouTube that included a call with head coach Jon Gruden.

Read more: Antonio Brown posts wild video with a recorded call from Jon Gruden asking ‘Do you want to be a Raider or not?’

The video brought plenty of questions – did Gruden know he was being recorded? Was he okay with the video? Was this video a sign that Brown’s time with the Raiders was close to finished?

But one question seemed to dominate the conversation more than any other – how did Brown produce such a high-quality video, complete with cinematic shots and an orchestral score?

No lie here: The Antonio Brown video is shot and structured beautifully. I'd swear Michael Mann directed it. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) September 7, 2019

WAYMENT … Antonio Brown just basically turned a conversation he had with Jon Gruden into a Nike ad. As the great philosopher Ron Burgundy would say, I’m not even mad. I’m impressed. pic.twitter.com/irwQ9QnXPK — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 7, 2019

Players used to sit on wooden stools and answer generic football questions for the local news. Antonio Brown wiretaps his coach and produces an artistic short film on his personal YouTube channel. This shit escalated quickly. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) September 7, 2019

As it turns out, it was Alejandro Narciso of SDLN Creative that helped Brown produce the video. But as he told ESPN’s “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,” the production and publishing of the video didn’t go all that smoothly.

“It actually wasn’t supposed to be that kind of video at first,” Narciso, 25, told Le Batard’s show. Narciso said he was used to producing “hype” videos and had approached Brown about putting something together ahead of the Raiders game against the Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

Brown agreed, and Narciso took footage of Brown as he trained in order to put the video together. After Narciso put together his original cut of the video, Brown told him that the situation had changed a bit. “[Brown] asked me, ‘Yo, this video you made is amazing, but it’s too positive right now,'” Narciso told Le Batard.

Read more: Antonio Brown is reportedly set to join the New England Patriots after bizarre departure from Oakland Raiders

Narciso was with Brown when Gruden called and decided to use the recording in the video. However, he later realized that it would be illegal to use the recording of Gruden without his consent according to California law. Before starting from scratch again, someone suggested sending the video to Gruden and asking for permission.

“When we were waiting for Gruden’s response [I thought] he’s going to say, ‘Listen AB, I love you man, but that’s disrespectful. I can’t be having you post our own private conversations,” Narciso told Le Batard.

“Gruden gave permission?!” Le Batard interrupted in shock.

“And then he responds like 15 minutes later,” Narciso continued. “Three texts, he goes ‘Wow. I love it. Loved it. I love it.’ I was like ‘Whaaaat?!’ And then we were like, alright, here’s our consent.”

You can watch a clip of Le Batard interview with Narciso below.

Antonio Brown's video producer said Jon Gruden approved of the use of their phone conversation in Brown's Youtube video before it was released. They sent him the video and 15 minutes later Gruden responded with "I love it! Loved it! I love it!" pic.twitter.com/wrqer5ujvZ — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 9, 2019

Narciso also told Le Batard that reports of Brown consulting with social media experts were not true, saying “He’s his own consultant, he knows what he’s doing.”

He also said that the initial reaction to the video was a bit overwhelming, telling Le Batard “I’m used to everyone just commenting fire emojis.”

You can listen to Le Batard’s entire interview with Narciso here.

