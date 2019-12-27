Controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown worked out with the New Orleans Saints, but there’s little chance he’ll actually get to play this season

Free agent Antonio Brown worked out with the New Orleans Saints on Friday as the team looks for a replacement for their injured star receiver, Michael Thomas, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brown hasn’t played in an NFL game since September, after the New England Patriots released him following rape and sexual assault allegations from Brown’s former trainer, Brittany Taylor.

Brown has denied the allegations and is counter-suing Taylor.

Brown posted cryptic images on his Instagram story Friday morning that suggested he was practicing with the team, including a video from inside the locker room and a photo of his gloves and cleats. He also posted a now-deleted photo of his workout waiver.

The 31-year-old is currently being investigated by the NFL after his former trainer accused him of sexual assault and rape. The league previously said that if Brown signs with a team this year, he would likely be put on the commissioner’s exempt list and barred from playing in any games.

“If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. … Upon the conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies,” the NFL said in September.

ESPN’s Schefter said the Saints were “doing their due diligence” in looking for a replacement for the team’s star receiver, Michael Thomas, who has been on limited practice with a hand injury. The Saints are also meeting with other receivers, including Maurice Harris, formerly of the Washington Redskins, the source told Schefter.

Brown has not played in a league game since Week 2, when he was released by the New England Patriots. He had only been with the team for 11 days.

Brown’s former trainer, Brittany Taylor, filed a federal lawsuit against the former NFL wide receiver in September, accusing him of rape and sexual assault. Her lawyers later rescinded the case and filed it in Florida’s state court system instead. Brown has denied the allegations and is counter-suing Taylor.

In the wake of the lawsuits, Brown was dropped from Nike and faced a slew of allegations in a Sports Illustrated article, which accused Brown of exposing himself to an artist, intentionally passing gas in a doctor’s face, and letting a bunch of piranhas die in a fish tank in his home.

Since being released, Brown has spent his free time making rap music with Sean Kingston.