Jimmy Butler says he owes Antonio Brown $30,000 after losing a bet that he could stop the wide receiver in the red zone

Jimmy Butler said he owes Oakland Raiders wide receiver $30,000 for a bet.

Butler said he bet that he could stop Brown from catching a ball in the red zone and was not successful.

Brown confirmed the debt on Twitter.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown and Philadelphia 76ers guard-forward Jimmy Butler are good friends who sometimes train together.

Though their disciplines are far different, Butler at one point apparently he believed he could stop Brown – who might be the best in the world at what he does – in a drill.

Butler was a guest on First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” and said he owes Brown $30,000 after he lost a bet that he could stop Brown from catching a ball in the red zone.

Butler just shook his head when asked if he stopped him.

Brown took to Twitter to confirm the debt.

Brown and Butler appear to be good friends.

While Butler’s skills at defensive back are questionable, he appears to have some receiver skills.

Butler joked that he could line up alongside Butler, with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (another friend and training partner) throwing them the ball and the trio could have some success in the NFL.

Watch the clip below and find the full episode here >