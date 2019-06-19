A United flight was ruined by plague of ants that crawled from a passenger’s luggage

caption A United Airlines aircraft. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Things got antsy on a flight from Venice to New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport – literally.

Apparently, a swarm of ants crawled out of a passenger’s carry-on bag on a United Airlines flight.

In a statement provided to INSIDER, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed that the aircraft was taken out of service for ant extermination in New Jersey.

The airline said the ants were “contained to a limited area of the cabin,” but NBC New York reported that the bugs traveled to first class.

One passenger, Charlotte Burns, described her experience in a thread.

In 2006, we got “Snakes on a Plane,” the film. In 2019, we get ants on a plane, the reality for some passengers on a recent United Airlines flight.

Apparently, on Monday a swarm of ants crawled out of a passenger’s carry-on bag and caused quite the commotion on a United Airlines flight

Reports of the ants on a flight to Newark from Venice began to circulate after Charlotte Burns, a senior editor at In Other Words, described her experience in a thread on Twitter.

In her thread, Burns said ants had crawled throughout the cabin – even onto her.

The source of the ants? Another passenger’s carry on bag in the overhead compartment. Discovering the source had the passengers and the crew, for lack of a better term, bugging out.

“Ants spill out, running in every which direction. This is absolutely heeby-jeeby-goose-bumpy-get-me-a-gin-gross,” Burns wrote of the moment of discovery.

In a statement provided to INSIDER, a United Airlines spokesperson said that the ants were “contained to a limited area of the cabin.”

But according to NBC New York, the bugs traveled throughout the aircraft, even reaching first class.

“The airplane landed at Newark and has been taken out of service for extermination,” United said in a statement. “We followed proper protocol by notifying customs, immigration, as well as agriculture of the issue.”