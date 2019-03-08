Anwar has assets worth RM10.7 million – and it turns out, most of is his expensive bungalow

Under the Government’s anti-corruption call for all Cabinet members and Pakatan Harapan MPs to declare their assets, Anwar declared assets worth RM10.75 million. Reuters

How much wealth does Malaysia’s future Prime Minister have?

The answer? RM10.75 million, according to figures released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Bernama reported on Thursday (Mar 7).

According to a statement issued by Anwar Ibrahim’s personal secretary, Shukri Saad, the vast majority of the PH leader’s fortune is thanks to a bungalow in Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Segambut district, valued at RM9.5 million.

Perisytiharan Harta Milik Dato’ Seri @anwaribrahim. Bossku sudah, boss kau isytihar di Pavilion ke? pic.twitter.com/qb3Xa0NLSk — nicholaslaw (@yikyang) March 7, 2019

Using money from the sale of a previous house in Bukit Damansara in 2005, Anwar’s current house was initially bought at a price of RM4.5 million, the statement said, as translated by Bernama.

The Port Dickson MP also has about RM829,000 in investments and savings, and has owned a piece of land in Pahang’s Permatang Habib since 1974, which he bought at RM7,000 and is now estimated to be worth around RM420,000, the statement said.

Anwar’s asset declaration was part of the government’s new measures to curb corruption by requesting all Cabinet members and Pakatan Harapan MPs declare their assets.

Last year, Malaysia published – for the first time – a website listing the publicly declared assets of 146 MPs and their immediate family members, including current Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, de facto law minster Liew Vui Keong, and finance minster Lim Guan Eng.

Anwar’s income and asset figures were not listed on the site as of Mar 8.

If he had been listed, the Port Dickson MP would have been the 13th richest MP on the list, behind Segamat MP and entrepreneur Edmund Santhara (RM132 million), PM Mahathir (RM32.3 million), and Mahathir’s son, chief minister Mukhriz Mahathir (RM25.1 million).

