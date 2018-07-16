Anwar Ibrahim confirms he aims to contest the PKR presidency in September

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has officially announced his intention to contest the People’s Justice Party’s (PKR) presidency at the upcoming polls in September. He made the intent via his Facebook page on Sunday (July 15).
Anwar was released from his prison two months ago after he received a pardon from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V for a sodomy conviction. Just last week, he successfully underwent a shoulder replacement surgery.
He has discussed the decision with the current president of PKR, who incidentally is also his wife, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. She has held the position for more than a decade and is deputy prime minister of Malaysia too.
“After discussing with Azizah, the deputy president and the leader, and after taking into account every view and need for the continuity of PKR… I hereby offer myself to contest the position of PKR president”, Anwar said.
He added: “God willing, if I receive the mandate from the party grassroots throughout the whole country, I will steer the party as president after the completion of PKR’s national congress which will be held in November 2018.”