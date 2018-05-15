Anwar Ibrahim could be released soon, with the Pardons Board set to hold a meeting on Wednesday

The Royal Pardons Board will meet to discuss the fate of PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim. Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim

For the de facto leader of the People’s Justice Party (PKR), Anwar Ibrahim, Wednesday (16 May) could be a very important day for him.

The Royal Pardons Board will meet on that morning at 11am to discuss a royal pardon for the PKR founder, The Star reported.

Sultan Muhammad V has given his permission to go ahead, though the Prime Minister’s Office requested for it to be postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday instead.

Anwar is currently in hospital recovering from a shoulder operation he had recently undergone.

He is serving a serving a five-year prison sentence for sodomy and was originally scheduled to be released on June 8.

If the Board decide to award him a royal pardon, he would be released immediately and will be able to return to politics as soon as he wants.

Anwar’s lawyer R. Sivarasa has confirmed the postponement on his Facebook page in a statement.

“The date for the meeting has been moved to Wednesday at the request of the Prime Minister’s Office”, he wrote.

According to him, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is Anwar’s wife and president of the PKR, has also just spoken to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed about the matter; with the latter giving his assurance that the meeting will take place tomorrow.