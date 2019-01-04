Anwar Ibrahim says some in own party trying to block him from becoming Prime Minister: FT

- Reuters
Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahm has acknowledged that there are “pockets” within the Pakatan Harapan coalition who may try to block his rise to premiership.
In an interview published by Financial Times (FT) on Wednesday (Jan 2), the leader of the People’s Justice Party (PKR) said that there were people who were not happy with the arrangement for him to take over Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad when the 92-year-old steps down.
According to FT, Anwar said that there were “pockets, people who for their own reasons would like to sabotage these arrangements”.
“I can’t deny, some people in the ruling coalition (have) a different agenda,” he reportedly said.
Anwar has repeatedly called for the people to allow PM Mahathir to carry out his leadership without the “constraints of time or pressure”.
Just on Wednesday (Jan 2), he tweeted that “Tun M must be given the space to lead the government for the duration that we agreed upon”.
“He has the full support of PH,” Anwar added.
1. Met with the PM @chedetofficial for an hour.
2. Tun M must be given the space to lead the government for the duration that we agreed upon. He has the full support of PH. pic.twitter.com/lAepfvJgRu
— Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) January 2, 2019
On Friday (Jan 4), The Star reported that veterans group Otai Reformasi also said that there are people within PKR who want to stop Anwar from becoming PM.
The group’s chairman, Dr Idris Ahmad, pointed to Facebook postings on the topic, including a recent statement from “a minister”, The Star said.
“We don’t want doubts to be created and will go all out to defend the transition of power,” Dr Idris was quoted as saying.