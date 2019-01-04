Anwar Ibrahim says some in own party trying to block him from becoming Prime Minister: FT

“I can’t deny, some people in the ruling coalition (have) a different agenda,” Anwar Ibrahim reportedly said. Reuters

Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahm has acknowledged that there are “pockets” within the Pakatan Harapan coalition who may try to block his rise to premiership.

In an interview published by Financial Times (FT) on Wednesday (Jan 2), the leader of the People’s Justice Party (PKR) said that there were people who were not happy with the arrangement for him to take over Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad when the 92-year-old steps down.

According to FT, Anwar said that there were “pockets, people who for their own reasons would like to sabotage these arrangements”.

“I can’t deny, some people in the ruling coalition (have) a different agenda,” he reportedly said.

Anwar has repeatedly called for the people to allow PM Mahathir to carry out his leadership without the “constraints of time or pressure”.

Just on Wednesday (Jan 2), he tweeted that “Tun M must be given the space to lead the government for the duration that we agreed upon”.

“He has the full support of PH,” Anwar added.

