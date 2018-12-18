Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter and Malaysia’s ‘princess of reform’ says she regrets not quitting earlier

“My only regret is that I should have made this announcement sooner, but it has not been an easy decision to arrive at,” Nurul Izzah Anwar wrote in a statement announcing her sudden resignation. Nurul Izzah Anwar’s Facebook page

Malaysian politician and vice president of the People’s Justice Party (PKR) Nurul Izzah Anwar delivered shocking news to supporters on Monday (Dec 17) when she resigned from the party, saying she would “no longer serve the federal government in any capacity”.

“My only regret is that I should have made this announcement sooner, but it has not been an easy decision to arrive at,” she said in a statement.

The 38-year-old, who is the daughter of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, did not state the reasons for her sudden departure.

A report by The Star quoted her as saying that “it’s not something that’s decided overnight“, and that her parents were aware of the decision.

In the statement, Nurul Izzah said: “There are beliefs and ideals I hold dear and I feel that I can be most true to them by taking this course of action I am now announcing.

She added that she would remain the elected representative for the people of Permatang Pauh until her term expires, and will also remain as an ordinary member of the PKR.

“I remain a member of the parliamentary backbench committed to reforms. I also leave to the leadership the decision as to my status as a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). I had earlier relinquished my post as Chair of the Bills Committee in favor of the PAC.

“But I will continue my advocacy work as an ordinary citizen and Member of Parliament for Permatang Pauh,” she added.

Dubbed by the media as “puteri reformasi” or “princess of reform”, she also described the pace of political developments as “relentless for the last nine months, with party elections following a gruelling general election campaign”.

Other than her parents, it seems very few in the political circle knew about the resignation beforehand.

A report by the Malay Mail quoted Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad as saying that he did not know why Nurul Izzah resigned.

“I don’t know, she must have her reasons. I don’t know anything about what is happening to PKR,” he said.

According to the news website, PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, also said he did not know what happened.

“I just learned about it this morning. I will try to talk to her and understand what really happened. I have nothing else to comment,” he reportedly said.

