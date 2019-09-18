Anwar reportedly told Bloomberg he will take over as Malaysia’s Prime Minister around May 2020

Anwar Ibrahim is expecting to take over Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad around May 2020, Bloomberg has reported. Reuters

Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim is expecting the handover of power to happen around May 2020, Bloomberg has reported.

According to the report, the 72-year-old said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday (Sept 18) that there was “an understanding that it should be around that time, but I don’t think I should be too petty about the exact month”.

It is widely understood that there is an arrangement for the former deputy prime minister to take over as prime minister when Mahathir Mohamad steps down, although the 93-year-old has not stated when he will do so.

Bloomberg also quoted Anwar as saying that there was “no sign of any party introducing or promoting or lobbying for other names”. He added that there could be other individuals “with ambitions with their own design”, but said he considered these “quite irrelevant”.

“Whether it has been discussed, whether it has been given legitimacy, the answer is no,” he reportedly said.

In January, the president of the People’s Justice Party (PKR), called out the Financial Times for what he said was “fake news”. The Times had reported then that Anwar said there were “pockets, people who for their own reasons would like to sabotage these arrangements”.

Rumours of factions within the Pakatan Harapan coalition were fuelled again later when the country’s economics minister became implicated in a sex tape leak in June. Despite the accusation, official investigators could not successfully identify the men in the videos.

Anwar’s aide, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, was one of those arrested to assist with investigations into the leak.

Anwar also spoke to Bloomberg on the haze issue, calling it an “ecological warfare”.

On Wednesday morning, eight areas across Malaysia recorded “very unhealthy” air quality readings, while 35 places were marked “unhealthy”. A total of 214 schools were ordered shut as a result.

