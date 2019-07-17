Anwar’s aide arrested in relation to leaked sex videos that implicated Economic Affairs Minister Azmin: The Star

Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has reportedly been arrested. Facebook/PKR Cabang Kuala Kangsar

The political secretary of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been arrested in relation to the case involving leaked sex videos which implicated Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister, The Star has reported.

Citing sources, the Malaysian news website said that Perak PKR leader Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak was arrested alongside two other suspects in Pasir Gudang, Johor on Tuesday (July 16).

Farhash had earlier been quoted by New Straits Times as saying that Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali should step down if there was overwhelming evidence that he was the subject in a series of viral explicit video clips.

Anwar had at the time spoken up and distanced himself from Farhash’s stance. “I do not agree with the statement made by Farhash Wafa on the video issue and the position of Azmin as the deputy president,” he reportedly said in a statement.

“Again, I would like to urge the leadership and party members to use the proper channel and leave the duty to investigate the issue to the police,” Anwar was quoted by The Star as saying.

Farhash also reportedly told The Star in June that he had nothing to do with the video leaks, and claimed that he did not know who was behind it.

Malaysia’s political scene was thrown into chaos in June, when Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz – who was senior private secretary to Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin – admitted to being one of the men in the videos. He also identified Azmin as the other man, something the minister as vehemently denied.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister had also said then that he believed the videos were fake, calling the leak “dirty tactics” in politics.

Earlier this week, Haziq and five other people were detained in relation to the scandal.

The Police said on Sunday (July 14) that it was closing in on the “alliance” behind the leak, The Star reported.

