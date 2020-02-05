‘A national scandal:’ AOC says the US is ‘in denial’ about the number of Americans actually living in poverty

AOC criticized how the federal government measures poverty rate and says the number of low-income Americans is likely much higher.

“We do not want to recognize the level of poverty in this country because if we did it would be a national scandal,” she said at a House hearing on Tuesday.

The New York congresswoman rolled out a legislative package last year that would update how the federal government measures poverty, among other priorities.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York assailed how the federal government measures poverty on Wednesday, saying that it distorts the number of Americans barely scraping by day after day and that the figures are actually much higher.

“We do not want to recognize the level of poverty in this country because if we did it would be a national scandal,” the progressive congresswoman said at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing.

She went on: “We would have to force ourselves to acknowledge that our systems have failed.”

At one point, Ocasio-Cortez called it “a drastically mistaken number,” noting it doesn’t factor in healthcare costs, spending on childcare, rent hikes, or geographical cost-of-living variations.

“We have no idea how many are actually poor,” she said in a follow-up tweet.

The hearing focused on proposed changes from the Trump administration that would redefine guidelines around the poverty rate. Among them are adjusting the poverty line yearly using a different inflation index.

Advocates, though, warn that the measurement would be used to make it harder for low-income Americans to obtain food stamps or health insurance under Medicaid. The Trump administration has sought to restrict people’s access to social safety-net programs in recent years.

The poverty rate declined slightly in 2018 to 11.8%, the latest year with data available. It remains stubbornly high despite the decade-long economic recovery after the Great Recession.

One in eight Americans still lives below the poverty line – which the Census defines as $25,465 for a family with two adults and two children.

The New York lawmaker last year unveiled a sweeping anti-poverty package made up of six bills that would cap yearly rent increases, guarantee full access to social benefits for undocumented immigrants and people with convictions as well as update federal poverty measurements.

The Census Bureau estimates that 40 million Americans live in poverty and almost half of them in extreme poverty.