Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will reportedly serve on Joe Biden’s climate policy task force

caption Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (left) and Joe Biden (right). source Getty Images/Business Insider

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will co-chair the climate policy task force created as a collaboration between former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign, her spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Biden announced during an interview with a local Las Vegas TV station that the congresswoman would be involved in one of six task force groups, which will also cover education, criminal justice, immigration, health care, and the economy.

A spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez confirmed that she will be a part of the climate policy group as a representative of Sanders, whom she previously endorsed before he dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

“[Ocasio-Cortez] believes the movement will only be successful if we continue to apply pressure both inside and outside the system. This is just one element of the broader fight for just policies,” the spokeswoman said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York will reportedly serve as co-chair of former Vice President Joe Biden’s climate policy committee, according to her spokeswoman.

Biden announced during an interview with a local Las Vegas TV station that Ocasio-Cortez will be involved in one of six task force groups being made in a collaboration between his campaign and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign, Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Epstein tweeted Tuesday evening. Biden did not specify which task force she would be on during the interview.

CNN correspondent Ryan Nobles added that the other five task forces will cover education, criminal justice, immigration, health care, and the economy.

It was later revealed that Ocasio-Cortez will co-chair the task force groups focusing on climate policy as a representative for Sanders, the congresswoman’s spokeswoman told CNN reporter Greg Krieg. The congresswoman originally endorsed Sanders before he dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

“[Ocasio-Cortez] believes the movement will only be successful if we continue to apply pressure both inside and outside the system. This is just one element of the broader fight for just policies,” a spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez told Bloomberg reporter Tyler Pager.

“She made the decision with members of the Climate Justice community – and she will be fully accountable to them and the larger advocacy community during this process,” the spokeswoman continued, according to a follow-up tweet from Pager.

Ocasio-Cortez, alongside Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, spearheaded the Green New Deal legislation aimed at addressing climate change in the US.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.