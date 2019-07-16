An 82-year-old Democrat asked to be part of ‘the squad’ that Trump is railing against — and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez welcomed him

An 82-year-old Democratic lawmaker jokingly asked to be part of a group of young progressive lawmakers known as “the squad” – and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York welcomed him with open arms.

The squad, made up of Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, has been in the spotlight over the past few weeks.

On Tuesday, the satirical website The Onion posted a piece titled “82-Year-Old New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell Quietly Asks Ilhan Omar If He Can Be Part Of The Squad.”

Pascrell retweeted the piece, asking, “Well. How bout it?” and tagging the four lawmakers’ Twitter handles, leading Ocasio-Cortez to respond, “you’re in!”

On Sunday, Trump poured fuel on the simmering tensions between the squad and leadership with a series of racist early-morning tweets telling “progressive congresswomen” of color to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” despite three out of the four of them being born in the US.

Read more: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells Trump he has a ‘racist heart in his chest’ after he denies having a ‘racist bone in my body’

On Tuesday, the satirical website The Onion posted a piece titled “82-Year-Old New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell Quietly Asks Ilhan Omar If He Can Be Part Of The Squad.”

The humor post read: “‘Excuse me, Ms. Omar, but I’ve been paying a good deal of attention to this so-called ‘squad’ of yours and can’t help but think that I might make an exciting addition to join in on the fun,’ said the Paterson-based octogenarian.”

It went on: “‘I can help with any tweeting you ladies might need. Heck, we might even talk to the other gals and make some sort of viral video together. But enough about me: What do you think? Am I squad material?'”

Pascrell retweeted The Onion’s story, asking, “Well. How bout it?” and tagging the four lawmakers’ Twitter handles.

Pascrell, a soft-spoken congressman who generally stays out of the spotlight, has represented northern New Jersey since 1997 and, like the members of the squad, is in a safe Democratic district. Also like the squad, he serves on an important committee; he’s a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and the subcommittee on trade.

Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, and Tlaib serve together on the high-profile House Financial Services Committee, and Omar serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Since Sunday, Trump has doubled down on his attacks on the congresswomen, saying, “I don’t have a Racist bone in my body,” and accusing them of being anti-Semitic and “pro-terrorist.” On Tuesday afternoon, the House is set to vote on a resolution condemning Trump’s tweets as “racist.”

