See inside the $45 million 2-mansion Virginia estate once owned by AOL’s cofounder that just became the most expensive DC-area home ever

By
Mary Meisenzahl, Business Insider US
-

source
Russell Firestone
  • This riverfront estate outside of Washington, DC was once owned by AOL cofounder James V. Kimsey.
  • It just sold $45 million, the most expensive sale ever in the DC area, according to reports.
  • The estate consists of two buildings, a larger main residence, and a historic, smaller guest house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
This estate, once owned by AOL cofounder James V. Kimsey, just became the most expensive home ever sold in the DC area at $45 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The three-acre estate has two homes, a large main residence built recently, and a smaller historic Frank Lloyd Wright design used as a guest house. In May 2018, the property went on sale for $62.95 million. Though it sold for far less than asking, it was still the priciest DC sale ever, breaking the earlier record set by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ childhood home at $43 million, the Journal reported.

The home was listed with Russell Firestone and Mark Lowham of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The main house is accessed via a private drive.

caption
Private drive.
source
Russell Firestone

Along the entrance is access to an underground parking garage, which can fit 30 cars.

caption
Underground parking garage.
source
Russell Firestone

The 3.2-acre estate is made for entertaining, with four kitchens and a champagne refrigerator.

caption
Front door to the main building.
source
Russell Firestone

Inside, a two-story living room has river views.

caption
Living room.
source
Russell Firestone

The main house alone is over 24,000 square feet.

caption
Living room.
source
Russell Firestone

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The interiors of the main house were designed by Thomas Pheasant, who also designed most of the custom furnishings.

caption
Living room.
source
Russell Firestone

A custom mahogany library in the home’s main rotunda is cozy and inviting with more views of the Potomac.

caption
Library.
source
Russell Firestone

The library also has a wet bar.

caption
Library.
source
Russell Firestone

Nearby is a lounge with access to the well-stocked wine cellar.

caption
Wine lounge.
source
Russell Firestone

A formal dining room is another space perfect for entertaining guests.

caption
Dining room.
source
Russell Firestone

The main house has six bedrooms, each with a private en-suite bathroom.

caption
Piano landing.
source
Russell Firestone

The master suite is located in a private wing of the main house, which also has a private study, sauna, Jacuzzi, and dressing room.

caption
Master suite.
source
Russell Firestone

The outdoor terrace offers yet another view of the Potomac..

caption
Outdoor terrace.
source
Russell Firestone

… plus an infinity pool and spa.

caption
Infinity pool.
source
Russell Firestone

Kimsey bought the property in 1999 for nearly $8 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

caption
Outside.
source
Russell Firestone

Source: The Wall Street Journal

In 2000, he bought The Marden House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, for $2.5 million.

caption
The Marden House.
source
Russell Firestone

The house dates back to the 1950s, and is one of only a few Wright designs in Virginia.

caption
The Marden House dining room.
source
Russell Firestone

Like the main house, it was designed to allow for stunning views of the river and natural landscape.

caption
The Marden House views.
source
Russell Firestone

The guest house has some of Wright’s signature features, including using natural materials and incorporating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces.

caption
The Marden House living room.
source
Russell Firestone

Large windows let in natural light.

caption
The Marden House.
source
Russell Firestone

Outdoors, the southern side of the estate has a full-size tennis court.

caption
Tennis court.
source
Russell Firestone

Next to the tennis court is the private garden, with a path used to access the guest house.

caption
Private garden.
source
Russell Firestone

The estate’s vantage point on a hill overlooking the Potomac takes advantage of beautiful views.

caption
House exterior.
source
Gordon Beal