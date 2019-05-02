Aon launches digital wellbeing platform with dacadoo to improve health

App provides health scores for individuals and organizations by analyzing data on physical, emotional, social and financial wellbeing

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 May 2019 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON) today announced the future launch of a new digital health engagement platform with dacadoo, a leading health technology firm, to help organizations enhance business performance by improving the health and wellbeing of their workforce.









Aon’s Well One App–a New Digital Health Engagement Platform

Through Aon’s Well One application, which utilizes dacadoo’s digital health score platform, employees will be offered digital one-to-one coaching and the ability to connect virtually with colleagues to share progress as well as earn recognition to help influence healthy behaviors and increase motivation.

“Well One is an exciting enhancement to our wellbeing capabilities,” said Alistair Connell, CEO of Aon’s Health Solutions, EMEA. “The anonymous and aggregate data received from the Well One platform, coupled with Aon’s data and analytics capabilities, will allow a deeper understanding into what employers and their workers need to thrive — enabling sustainable healthy behavior change and helping them further reduce risk, manage cost and increase performance.”

Through artificial intelligence driven digital coaching and education, Well One gives employees the awareness and understanding they need to better manage their lifestyle and future finances. Individuals can compare personal health achievements to those across the organization anonymously, while businesses can benchmark against others in the industry.

“Our clients are recognizing that health is not just physical but rather a combination of factors — including emotional, social and financial — and all can affect an individual’s wellbeing,” said Tim Dwyer, CEO of Aon’s Health Solutions, Asia Pacific. “Well One rises to this challenge, particularly in educating and supporting individuals’ financial wellbeing and lifestyle choices to help change not just how they think, but what they do.”

Well One uses smart, accessible data analytics distilled through the physical, emotional, social and financial wellbeing of individuals, teams and organizations into simple health scores. Studies have shown that healthy, happy and motivated employees deliver higher performance and remain more loyal towards their employers over time.

“We’re very proud that Aon chose to partner with dacadoo to deliver the Well One digital health engagement solution to its clients,” said Peter Ohnemus, president and CEO of dacadoo. “Aon has been at the forefront of health and wellbeing for years. By capitalizing on this new technology, it places Aon as a leading digital player in this strong global growth market.”

Well One is first being offered in parts of Europe and Asia.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Aon has five specific global solution lines: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions and Data & Analytic Services.

About dacadoo

dacadoo is a global technology company and innovative business partner that is driving the digital transformation in healthcare. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, dacadoo develops and operates a mobile-first digital health engagement platform that helps people live healthier, more active lives through a combination of motivational techniques from behavioral science, online gaming and social networks, as well as artificial intelligence and automated coaching.

Based on over 300 million person-years of clinical data, its patented, real-time Health Score makes health individually measurable, which provides users with a unique engagement experience and an independent point system. Available in over 13 languages, dacadoo’s technology is provided as a fully branded, white-label solution or it can be integrated into customer products through its API. dacadoo is also licensing it’s Risk Engine for real-time scoring of mortality and morbidity. For more information please visit: www.dacadoo.com.