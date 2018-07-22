Britain’s Prince George beams in photo marking his 5th birthday

- source
- Prince George, son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for a photograph to mark his 5th birthday on Sunday 22nd July, in the garden at Clarence House.
- George is third in line for the British throne. His grandfather, Prince Charles, is heir to the throne and his father William comes next.
- George has seemed increasingly self-assured in public this year, serving as a page boy at Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May at Windsor Castle and making several other appearances.
Who doesn’t like birthdays?
Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have released a new photo of their son Prince George to mark his fifth birthday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages ????
???? @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/KJ4c73ospG
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2018
The photo shows George grinning in the garden of Clarence House after the christening of his younger brother Prince Louis on July 9.
This was the first time the family-of-five had been seen together.
Other members of the royal family including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were also in attendance.
He has made a number of public appearances in the past 12 months, serving as a page boy at Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May at Windsor Castle and standing on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s official birthday celebrations in June.
To mark his birthday, a new £5 coin has been issued by the Royal Mint, featuring the legend of St George and the Dragon.