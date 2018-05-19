1 woman killed, 1 wounded at Georgia school on same day as deadly Texas mass shooting

- One woman was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Friday night during an argument in a high school parking lot in Clayton County, Georgia.
One woman was killed and another was wounded about 8:45 p.m. in a high school parking lot after a graduation ceremony in Clayton County, Georgia, according to WSB-TV, the CBS affiliate in Atlanta.
The shooter is on the run, WSB-TV reported.
The county schools’ safety chief, Thomas Trawick, said people going to their cars got into an argument that led to shots being fired.
Trawick said it happened on the campus of Mount Zion High School, which provided overflow parking for people attending a graduation ceremony at the Clayton County Schools Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Atlanta.
The shooting happened on the same day as the deadly mass shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, which killed 10 and wounded 10 more.