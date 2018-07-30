Shooting that killed 3 people and injured 7 others is believed to be gang-related police say as gunmen remain on the run

caption A shooting in New Orleans killed 3 people and injured 7 others on Saturday night source Matt Sledge/Twitter

Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting in New Orleans on Saturday evening.

Police said the shooting is believed to be gang related and one of the men killed was an intended target.

Officials have not named the suspects, who remain on the run, but said one of them was armed with a pistol and the other was armed with a long gun.

Two men and a woman were killed and seven other people were injured in a mass shooting in New Orleans on Saturday.

Police believe the shooting that took place outside a strip mall around 8:30 p.m. may have been gang related, and the two suspects are still on the run.

City police spokesman Aaron Looney said in a statement that the happened on Claiborne Avenue, about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) from the French Quarter.

Here's the scene on Claiborne. Still waiting for an update from NOPD chief about what happened pic.twitter.com/lW4Ee6gTsd — Matt Sledge (@mgsledge) July 29, 2018

Sources in law enforcement told The Advocate that the victims included 30-year-old Jeremiah Lee and 38-year-old Kurshaw “Twin” Jackson. The woman has not been identified.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said one of the seven people injured was in critical condition and the others didn’t appear to have life-threatening injuries. None of the injured victims have been named by police.

Looney revealed to local news outlets that evidence suggests the shooting was releated to gang violence.

A department press release said one of the men killed in the shooting was the intended target. Police said two suspects stood over the man and shot him multiple times.

There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, & we have had more than enough. Three more lives — gone. It has to end. It’s unacceptable anywhere. pic.twitter.com/WqUWcf75V3 — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) July 29, 2018

The Advocate reported that Lee was the main target in the shooting and was believed to be an associate of the 3NG street gang from Central City.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement: “There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, & we have had more than enough. Three more lives – gone. It has to end. It’s unacceptable anywhere.”

