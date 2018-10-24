‘AP Thailand’ only top developer from Thailand to win Asia’s revered award of ‘excellence as most influential company of 2018’

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 24 October 2018 – AP (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd., the leader in development of residences for good living quality of the future, recently received ‘the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards’ (ACES) in the category of Asia’s Most Influential Companies in 2018.





It is further testament to AP Thailand’s great achievement in the delivery of superior quality of life in every aspect.

2018 is another year of extraordinary success for AP, as a property developer which attaches importance to the delivery of good quality of life in every aspect, whether it be quality, convenience or safety through corporate structure management, development of quality corporate people and project development process which truly understands the needs of future residents.

In 2018, AP is committed to maintaining industry leadership in Thailand with an important mission to deliver good quality of life in all dimensions by developing design innovations for Thailand’s real estate industry and setting up a special unit to discover and develop innovations which promote and elevate the lifestyle of residents to new living experiences, keeping in mind quality, convenience and safety in the longer term – the essential elements of quality of life truly desired by customers.

For AP to achieve record results in 2018, there are five key strategic drivers (1) building on the success of condominium business (2) launching super luxury products (3) tapping into low-rise demand with products designed to cater to specific groups (4) expanding overseas portfolio and (5) developing digital innovation for good quality of life.

There was a corporate restructuring which left the firm’s three business groups — condominiums, townhomes and single houses – independent under mutually agreed and respected rules and it played an important part in AP’s continued outstanding growth. It enabled AP to launch the most number of new projects this year – 38 projects worth Bht 59,580 million. In the first half of the year, AP had the highest growth in its history. Revenues from low-rise products and condominiums (100% joint ventures) and other businesses were Bht 17,910 million, up 48% on the same period of last year when its revenues stood at Bht 12,125 million. Net profit was also high at Bht 1,988 million, up 72% on the first half of 2017 when it recorded Bht 1,157 million of net profit. Presales for the first nine months stood at 30,700 million, which is 77% of projected presales that have been adjusted upward to Bht 39,800 million — an outstanding growth and an extraordinary achievement.

Because of the outstanding performance in terms of sustainable business growth and continued active corporate social responsibility, this year AP is the only real estate company from Thailand to win the region’s honour at The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) in the category of Asia’s Most Influential Companies of 2018. This award recognises the company’s relentless commitment to learn about and listen to the needs of customers so it can develop innovations to truly deliver good quality of life.