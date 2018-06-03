Several people have been killed by an erupting volcano in Guatemala

- source
- Twitter/Lino Miani
- A volcano erupted southwest of Guatemala City on Sunday, killing several people.
- An undetermined number of people are missing following the eruption, which spewed gas four miles into the sky.
- Volcan del Fuego has already erupted once this year, and is one of the most active volcanoes in Central America.
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) – Authorities in Guatemala say six people have been killed and 20 injured by the eruption of a volcano southwest of the capital.
National Disaster Coordinator Sergio Cabanas says an undetermined number of people also are missing following Sunday’s eruption of the Volcan del Fuego, which is 44 kilometers (27 miles) southwest of Guatemala City.
Cabanas says four people died when lava set a house on fire and two children were burned to death while standing on a bridge watching the eruption. The volcano spewed ash nearly four miles into the sky.
Disaster agency spokesman David de Leon says about 300 people have been evacuated from nearby villages, which are being blanketed by ash as fiery smoke billows nearly four miles into the sky. Some ash also has fallen on the capital.
It’s the second time Volcan del Fuego, one of the most active volcanoes in Central America, has erupted this year.