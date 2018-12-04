APAC’s most impressive real estate projects crowned at influential MIPIM Asia Awards

Winners from China, Japan,
Singapore and South Korea take top honours at
region’s leading property prizes
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 4 December 2018 – The most innovative and iconic property developments transforming skylines across the Asia-Pacific have been revealed at the MIPIM Asia Awards 2018.
Projects from China, Japan, Singapore and South Korea were among those that took home the top prizes at the influential awards ceremony, widely known as the “Oscars of the Asian real estate world”.
Projects from China dominated the top prizes, accounting for seven of the ten top tier Gold Awards. Yet it was Tokyo’s Wellcare Garden Fukasawa which earned the prestigious standalone Jury Prize, after the innovative senior citizens home was earlier declared winner of the Best Residential Development.
A total of 30 projects were ranked Gold, Silver and Bronze winners, across the ten main awards categories, with the final rankings announced at the recent MIPIM Asia Awards 2018 ceremony, hosted at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on November 28 as part of the MIPIM Asia Summit.
Founded in 2007, the MIPIM Asia Awards received a record 122 entries in 2018, from which 30 winners were assessed by an expert jury panel, before being weighted alongside a public vote of MIPIM Asia attendees to decide the final rankings in each category.
“The MIPIM Asia Awards are renowned as the premier honour for real estate projects in the APAC region,” said MIPIM Director Ronan Vaspart. “This year we welcomed some incredible entries and recognised outstanding winners — surely the ultimate sign that the region continues to command the world’s attention when it comes to ambition and innovation in the property sector.”
MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2018 WINNERS
*Pictures of all winners are available for download HERE
BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
naked Castle
Moganshan, Zhejiang Province, China
Architect: naked Design Studio
Developer: naked Group
Owner: naked Retreats
Other: Xiao Hui Design Studio, Tianhua Architectural Design Company
SILVER
The Murray, Hong Kong a Niccolo Hotel
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Foster + Partners, Wong & Ouyang (HK) Limited
Developer: Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited
BRONZE
Conrad Osaka (Nakanoshima Festival Tower West)
Osaka, Japan
Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
Developer: The Asahi Shimbun, Takenaka Corporation
Other: Yukio Hashimoto (Interior Designer), Nikken Space Design (Interior Designer)
BEST INNOVATIVE GREEN BUILDING
GOLD
Marina One Singapore
Singapore
Architect: ingenhoven architects, Architects 61 Pte. Ltd., Singapore (Architect of Record)
Developer: Mapletree Management Pte. Ltd., Singapore (Project Manager)
SILVER
Menara ASTRA
Jakarta, Indonesia
Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
Developer: Astra International
Other: Airmas Asri
BRONZE
Roche Diagnostics (Suzhou) Ltd.
Suzhou, China
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP
Developer: Roche Diagnostics
BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Shanghai Greenland Center / Greenland Being Funny
Shanghai, China
Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
Developer: Shanghai Greenland Group Co., Ltd.
Other: East China Construction Group Co., Ltd.
SILVER
Barangaroo South
Sydney, Australia
Architect: Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (International Towers Sydney and masterplan), Lendlease Design, FJMT (Anadara apartments), PTW (Alexander apartments), Tzannes (International House Sydney), Tony Caro, Collins & Turner and Durbach Block Jaggers
Developer: Lendlease
Other: Aspect Oculus (Landscape Architect), Right Angle Studio (Retail Strategist)
BRONZE
SND Cultural & Sports Center
Suzhou, China
Architect: Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering Ltd.
Developer: Suzhou New District Cultural & Sports Development Co., Ltd.
BEST OFFICE & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Tencent Corporate Headquarters
Shenzhen, China
Architect: NBBJ, TJAD
Developer: Tencent Technology Company Limited
SILVER
Sunshine Financial City
Beijing, China
Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd, China Architecture & Research Group
Developer: Sunshine Insurance Group
Other: Ohtori Consultants Inc. Environmental Design Institute
BRONZE
Chengdu Luxelake Headquarter Park
Chengdu, China
Architect: Shanghai JWDA Architects Co., Ltd.
Developer: Chengdu Wide Horizon Investment Group Co.，Ltd
BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING
GOLD
Sfactory
Seoul, South Korea
Architect: FRCH
Developer: Ho Kyu Lee
Other: L5AMC
SILVER
Laura
Shanghai, China
Architect: Jiangsu Provincial Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.
Developer: KaiLong Group
BRONZE
The
Mills
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Nan Fung Development Ltd
Developer: Nan Fung Development Ltd
Other: Thomas Chow Architects Ltd
BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Wellcare Garden Fukasawa
Tokyo, Japan
Architect: Nikken Housing System Ltd
Developer: The Sankei Building Co., Ltd.
SILVER
The Beacon
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Aedas
BRONZE
The Scotts Tower
Singapore
Architect: UNStudio (Amsterdam), Ong&Ong (Singapore)
Developer: Far East Organization
BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Landmark Riverside Park — Phase II: Danzishi Old Street
Chongqing, China
Architect: LWK & Partners
Developer: Hongkong Land, China Merchants Shekou Holdings
SILVER
HIRAKATA T-SITE
Hirakata, Japan
Architect: Takenaka Corporation
Developer: SO-TWO. INC
BRONZE
WF Central
Beijing, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: Hongkong Land
Other: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (LDI), WTIL (Executive Architect)
BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT
GOLD
798 Arts District
Beijing, China
Architect: SASAKI
Developer: Urbis Development, SevenStar Group
SILVER
Barangaroo South
Sydney, Australia
Architect: Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (International Towers Sydney and masterplan), Lendlease Design, FJMT (Anadara apartments), PTW (Alexander apartments), Tzannes (International House Sydney), Tony Caro, Collins & Turner and Durbach Block Jaggers
Developer: Lendlease
Other: Aspect Oculus (Landscape Architect), Right Angle Studio (Retail Strategist)
BRONZE
Kennedy Town regeneration
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Farrells
Developer: MTR Corporation
BEST CHINESE FUTURA PROJECT
GOLD
Zhuhai Hong Qi Sugar Factory Masterplan
Zhuhai, China
Architect: Woods Bagot
Developer: Zhuhai Sugar Factory Tourism Development Limited
SILVER
Gala Avenue – Westside
Shanghai, China
Architect: Benoy
Developer: CITIC Limited, China State Shipbuilding Corporation
BRONZE
Shanghai Hongkou Stadium and Surrounding Area Urban Design
Shanghai, China
Architect: SASAKI
Developer: Shanghai Hongkou District Land Resource & Planning Bureau
BEST CHINESE FUTURA MEGA PROJECT
GOLD
CITIC Tower
Beijing, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: CITIC Heye Investment
Other: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (Architect of Record), TFP Farrells (Land Bid Concept)
SILVER
Alibaba Xixi Campus Phase 4
Hangzhou, China
Architect: NBBJ
Developer: Alibaba Group
BRONZE
Greentown Yiwu Peach Blossom Spring Project
Jinhua, China
Architect: Hangzhou 9M Architectural Design Co., Ltd
Developer: Yiwu Greentown CCCC Real Estate Development Co., Ltd
SPECIAL JURY AWARD
Wellcare Garden Fukasawa
Tokyo, Japan
Architect: Nikken Housing System Ltd
Developer: The Sankei Building Co., Ltd.
