APAC’s most impressive real estate projects crowned at influential MIPIM Asia Awards

Winners from China, Japan, Singapore and South Korea take top honours at region’s leading property prizes



HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 4 December 2018 – The most innovative and iconic property developments transforming skylines across the Asia-Pacific have been revealed at the MIPIM Asia Awards 2018.

Projects from China, Japan, Singapore and South Korea were among those that took home the top prizes at the influential awards ceremony, widely known as the “Oscars of the Asian real estate world”.

Projects from China dominated the top prizes, accounting for seven of the ten top tier Gold Awards. Yet it was Tokyo’s Wellcare Garden Fukasawa which earned the prestigious standalone Jury Prize, after the innovative senior citizens home was earlier declared winner of the Best Residential Development.

A total of 30 projects were ranked Gold, Silver and Bronze winners, across the ten main awards categories, with the final rankings announced at the recent MIPIM Asia Awards 2018 ceremony, hosted at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on November 28 as part of the MIPIM Asia Summit.

Founded in 2007, the MIPIM Asia Awards received a record 122 entries in 2018, from which 30 winners were assessed by an expert jury panel, before being weighted alongside a public vote of MIPIM Asia attendees to decide the final rankings in each category.

“The MIPIM Asia Awards are renowned as the premier honour for real estate projects in the APAC region,” said MIPIM Director Ronan Vaspart. “This year we welcomed some incredible entries and recognised outstanding winners — surely the ultimate sign that the region continues to command the world’s attention when it comes to ambition and innovation in the property sector.”





MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2018 WINNERS

*Pictures of all winners are available for download HERE





BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

naked Castle

Moganshan, Zhejiang Province, China

Architect: naked Design Studio

Developer: naked Group

Owner: naked Retreats

Other: Xiao Hui Design Studio, Tianhua Architectural Design Company

SILVER

The Murray, Hong Kong a Niccolo Hotel

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Foster + Partners, Wong & Ouyang (HK) Limited

Developer: Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited

BRONZE

Conrad Osaka (Nakanoshima Festival Tower West)

Osaka, Japan

Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd

Developer: The Asahi Shimbun, Takenaka Corporation

Other: Yukio Hashimoto (Interior Designer), Nikken Space Design (Interior Designer)





BEST INNOVATIVE GREEN BUILDING





GOLD

Marina One Singapore

Singapore

Architect: ingenhoven architects, Architects 61 Pte. Ltd., Singapore (Architect of Record)

Developer: Mapletree Management Pte. Ltd., Singapore (Project Manager)

SILVER

Menara ASTRA

Jakarta, Indonesia

Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd

Developer: Astra International

Other: Airmas Asri

BRONZE

Roche Diagnostics (Suzhou) Ltd.

Suzhou, China

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

Developer: Roche Diagnostics





BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT





GOLD

Shanghai Greenland Center / Greenland Being Funny

Shanghai, China

Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd

Developer: Shanghai Greenland Group Co., Ltd.

Other: East China Construction Group Co., Ltd.

SILVER

Barangaroo South

Sydney, Australia

Architect: Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (International Towers Sydney and masterplan), Lendlease Design, FJMT (Anadara apartments), PTW (Alexander apartments), Tzannes (International House Sydney), Tony Caro, Collins & Turner and Durbach Block Jaggers

Developer: Lendlease

Other: Aspect Oculus (Landscape Architect), Right Angle Studio (Retail Strategist)

BRONZE

SND Cultural & Sports Center

Suzhou, China

Architect : Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering Ltd.

Developer : Suzhou New District Cultural & Sports Development Co., Ltd.





BEST OFFICE & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT





GOLD

Tencent Corporate Headquarters

Shenzhen, China

Architect: NBBJ, TJAD

Developer: Tencent Technology Company Limited

SILVER

Sunshine Financial City

Beijing, China

Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd, China Architecture & Research Group

Developer: Sunshine Insurance Group

Other: Ohtori Consultants Inc. Environmental Design Institute

BRONZE

Chengdu Luxelake Headquarter Park

Chengdu, China

Architect: Shanghai JWDA Architects Co., Ltd.

Developer: Chengdu Wide Horizon Investment Group Co.，Ltd

BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING





GOLD

Sfactory

Seoul, South Korea

Architect: FRCH

Developer: Ho Kyu Lee

Other: L5AMC

SILVER

Laura

Shanghai, China

Architect: Jiangsu Provincial Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Developer: KaiLong Group

BRONZE

The Mills

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Nan Fung Development Ltd

Developer: Nan Fung Development Ltd

Other: Thomas Chow Architects Ltd





BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT





GOLD

Wellcare Garden Fukasawa

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: Nikken Housing System Ltd

Developer: The Sankei Building Co., Ltd.

SILVER

The Beacon

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Aedas

BRONZE

The Scotts Tower

Singapore

Architect: UNStudio (Amsterdam), Ong&Ong (Singapore)

Developer: Far East Organization





BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT





GOLD

Landmark Riverside Park — Phase II: Danzishi Old Street

Chongqing, China

Architect: LWK & Partners

Developer: Hongkong Land, China Merchants Shekou Holdings

SILVER

HIRAKATA T-SITE

Hirakata, Japan

Architect: Takenaka Corporation

Developer: SO-TWO. INC

BRONZE

WF Central

Beijing, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: Hongkong Land

Other: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (LDI), WTIL (Executive Architect)





BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT

GOLD

798 Arts District

Beijing, China

Architect: SASAKI

Developer: Urbis Development, SevenStar Group

SILVER

Barangaroo South

Sydney, Australia

Architect: Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (International Towers Sydney and masterplan), Lendlease Design, FJMT (Anadara apartments), PTW (Alexander apartments), Tzannes (International House Sydney), Tony Caro, Collins & Turner and Durbach Block Jaggers

Developer: Lendlease

Other: Aspect Oculus (Landscape Architect), Right Angle Studio (Retail Strategist)

BRONZE

Kennedy Town regeneration

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Farrells

Developer : MTR Corporation

BEST CHINESE FUTURA PROJECT

GOLD

Zhuhai Hong Qi Sugar Factory Masterplan

Zhuhai, China

Architect: Woods Bagot

Developer: Zhuhai Sugar Factory Tourism Development Limited

SILVER

Gala Avenue – Westside

Shanghai, China

Architect: Benoy

Developer: CITIC Limited, China State Shipbuilding Corporation

BRONZE

Shanghai Hongkou Stadium and Surrounding Area Urban Design

Shanghai, China

Architect: SASAKI

Developer: Shanghai Hongkou District Land Resource & Planning Bureau





BEST CHINESE FUTURA MEGA PROJECT

GOLD

CITIC Tower

Beijing, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: CITIC Heye Investment

Other: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (Architect of Record), TFP Farrells (Land Bid Concept)

SILVER

Alibaba Xixi Campus Phase 4

Hangzhou, China

Architect: NBBJ

Developer: Alibaba Group

BRONZE

Greentown Yiwu Peach Blossom Spring Project

Jinhua, China

Architect: Hangzhou 9M Architectural Design Co., Ltd

Developer: Yiwu Greentown CCCC Real Estate Development Co., Ltd

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

Wellcare Garden Fukasawa

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: Nikken Housing System Ltd

Developer: The Sankei Building Co., Ltd.

Notes for editors

About MIPIM Asia Summit

MIPIM Asia Summit is the annual property leaders’ summit in Asia Pacific organised by Reed MIDEM, is widely seen as a “must-attend” event for leading industry professionals. It features expert-led conference sessions, premium networking accelerators and an exclusive awards gala dinner over a two-day period. Distinguished speakers, senior executives, high-level business professionals and industry experts from around the world will discuss the latest developments and prevailing trends in the property and retail industry. MIPIM — the world’s property market is the leading and largest global property event. The four day event takes place annually in Cannes every 26000 delegates attended in 2018 with 5,400 investors, and 100 different countries being represented.

About Reed MIDEM:

Founded in 1963, Reed MIDEM is an organiser of professional, international markets that are essential business platforms for key players in the sectors concerned. These sectors are MIPTV, MIPDOC, MIPCOM, MIPJUNIOR in Cannes, MIP China in Hangzhou and MIP Cancun in Mexico for the television and digital content industries; MIDEM in Cannes for music professionals; Esports BAR in Cannes and in Miami for the esports business; MIPIM in Cannes, MIPIM UK in London, MIPIM Asia Summit in Hong Kong, MIPIM PropTech Summit in New York and MIPIM PropTech Europe for the real estate industry; MAPIC in Cannes, MAPIC Russia in Moscow, MAPIC Italy and MAPIC Food in Milan, MAPIC China Summit in Shanghai and IRF brought by MAPIC in Mumbai for the retail real estate sector.

About Reed Exhibitions:

Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading events organiser, with over 500 events in 30 countries. In 2017 Reed brought together over seven million event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organised by 38 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.

www.reedexpo.com

For additional information about the MIPIM Asia Summit and programme, please visit here.

To register as press, please contact MIPIM Asia local PR partner.

Follow MIPIM: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn