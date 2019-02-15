Apart from destressing, Singapore and Malaysia travellers go on holiday mainly to try new food, survey finds

Almost 80 per cent of Malaysian respondents and almost three quarters of Singaporean respondents ranked “trying new food” as a key motivator for them to go on holiday. Pixabay

Travel to eat? Well, you’re not alone.

A recent survey of 53,492 travellers from 31 countries by travel site Booking.com uncovered people’s top motivations for taking a holiday – and found that a vast majority of Singaporean and Malaysian travellers go on holiday mainly to eat new foods.

The survey, which was conducted between October and November last year, required respondents to be either the “primary decision maker” or “involved” in deciding on travel plans.

All the respondents – aged between 18 and 44 years old – had also gone on holiday at least once last year. There were 1,950 Singaporean respondents and 1,816 Malaysian respondents, the company said.

In general, respondents worldwide agreed that the main purpose of a holiday was to unwind, see the world, and try experiences they did not have at home.

However, motivations for travel differed among nationalities.

Malaysia and Singapore travellers most motivated by food

Almost 80 per cent of Malaysian respondents and almost three quarters of Singaporean respondents ranked “trying new food” as a key motivator for them to go on holiday, Booking.com said.

In comparison, the majority of travellers from China and Taiwan wanted a holiday where they could experience “a simpler lifestyle”, while most Japanese and Hong Kong holidaymakers travelled to “get away from the demands at home”.

Meanwhile, Indonesian, Indian and Filipino travellers went on holiday to prove their “social status”, Booking.com said, with travellers of these nationalities most concerned about visiting places their friends had never been to.

When deciding on which country to visit specifically, respondents worldwide mostly ranked “personal safety” as the top factor for consideration.

For Singaporeans, the next most important factor was whether the country had “tasty local food”. This outranked other considerations like cleanliness, a reliable public transport system and even “outstanding natural scenery”.

Meanwhile, Malaysians ranked tasty food as their third most important factor for consideration, after personal safety and cleanliness.

Read also: