A major leak just revealed what 50 million ‘Apex Legends’ players have been waiting to see

source “Apex Legends/Electronic Arts

“Apex Legends” has been available for just over one month, and it’s already amassed over 50 million players across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The game is from the Battle Royale genre shared by other smash hits like “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.”

Since its explosive launch, fans have been clamoring for information of the upcoming Battle Pass.

This week, information on the Battle Pass leaked early on EA’s own digital storefront.

Ever since its out-of-nowhere, explosive launch in early February, “Apex Legends” has been a growing phenomenon.

The game now has over 50 million players across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and that growth doesn’t appear to be slowing any time soon. There’s only one thing that’s amiss: There’s still no version of the paid Battle Pass concept in “Apex Legends,” which was promised for March.

The Battle Pass concept is simple: It adds additional objectives to any given match of “Apex Legends” that players can complete to earn loot for their characters. Maybe you have to get 10 headshots in a certain part of the map, or collect all the level two attachments for a specific weapon – and in exchange, the game rewards you with something.

A new leak from EA offers the first look at what the new “Apex Legends” Battle Pass has in store.

caption How about a new character? source EA/Respawn Entertainment

The character seen above appears to be named “Octane,” and looks to be included in the upcoming Battle Pass. It’s not clear what type of character he is, but the name points to something … explosive?

The image was pulled from EA’s own servers – it was originally spotted by Redditors who also noticed that the game’s page on EA’s Origin digital storefront had a curious new character with some even more curious text overlaid.

In addition to the Battle Pass pricing and new character, the leak on Origin said it would arrive with “new weapons” and “unique loot.” Moreover, it priced the Battle Pass at 950 Apex Coins – $9.50.

caption Using the in-game store, “Apex Legends” players can convert real money into virtual currency. source EA/Respawn Entertainment

“Apex Legends” developer Respawn Entertainment issued a statement through Reddit: “We’ll be providing details on Season 1, Battle Pass, and the next Legend very soon. It’s not coming out today,” community manager Jay Frechette said.

The page has since been removed from Origin, and EA hasn’t responded to a request for comment.