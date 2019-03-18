The long-awaited first Battle Pass for ‘Apex Legends’ arrives this week — here’s how it works and what’s in it

caption The first new character being added to “Apex Legends” is named Octane. He arrives as part of the first Battle Pass on March 19. source EA/Respawn Entertainment

“Apex Legends” has been available for just over one month, and it’s already amassed over 50 million players across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The game is from the Battle Royale genre shared by other smash hits like “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.”

Since its explosive launch, fans have been clamoring for information of the upcoming Battle Pass, which enables players to earn “over 100” new items by completing objectives in the game.

On Tuesday, the first Battle Pass finally arrives. It’s named “Wild Frontier” and features a brand new character, named “Octane,” seen above.

EA describes Octane as, “an adrenaline junkie with unmatched speed and self-heal and a Launch Pad Ability.”

caption Apex Coins are the virtual currency in “Apex Legends.” 1,000 coins is equal to $10. source EA/Respawn Entertainment

If you’re one of the millions of people coming to a Battle Royale game for the first time with “Apex Legends,” the Battle Pass concept may be new to you. But don’t worry: It’s easy to understand.

In short, a Battle Pass adds additional objectives to any given match that players can complete for to earn loot for their characters. Maybe you have to get 10 headshots in a certain part of the map, or collect all the level-two attachments for a specific weapon – and in exchange, the game rewards you with something.

In the case of “Apex Legends,” the first Battle Pass enables players to earn “over 100” new items by completing objectives.

What kind of new items? “Legend skins, Apex Coins, a legendary Havoc skin and more,” an EA representative told Business Insider.

caption Caustic and Mirage were the first two unlockable characters in “Apex Legends.” Both could be purchased with Apex Coins or with earned in-game currency. source Respawn Entertainment/EA

That’s particularly notable, as Apex Coins aren’t otherwise an earned currency in “Apex Legends.” But if you buy the first Battle Pass, you’ll earn Apex Coins that can presumably be used toward future Battle Pass purchases (or other Apex Coin-based purchases in the in-game store).

For players looking for a leg up on the Battle Pass objectives, EA is also offering a “Battle Pass Bundle.” It costs 2,800 Apex Coins ($28) and automatically unlocks the first 25 levels (of 100).

Both the Battle Pass and the Battle Pass bundle are scheduled to go live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC versions of “Apex Legends” on Tuesday at 1PM ET.

Check out a brief teaser below: