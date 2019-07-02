The biggest game of 2019 just got a huge update: Here’s everything added to ‘Apex Legends’ in season 2

caption “Apex Legends” season 2 is here. source EA/Respawn Entertainment

The biggest game of 2019 so far is “Apex Legends,” which pulled in over 50 million players in its first month on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

On July 2, “Apex Legends” got a huge update: a new character, major changes to its map, and a totally new mode.

Though the update is free for everyone, paying $10 for the Season Two Battle Pass adds even more. Here’s everything coming in Tuesday’s big update!

The biggest game of the year just got a massive expansion: “Apex Legends” Season Two arrived on Tuesday, July 2, and it brought major changes to the wildly popular Battle Royale shooter.

Whether you’re playing the game for free or buying the $10 Battle Pass, there’s a ton to know about the second season of “Apex Legends.”

Or maybe you just want to know how big the download is, and when it’ll be out? (Hint: it’s out now!) We’ve got that covered, too:

First and foremost: the basic details about the update itself.

caption Some small additions to Kings Canyon. source EA/Respawn Entertainment

The season two update to “Apex Legends” started rolling out around 1:00 PM ET on July 2, and the download is sizeable: somewhere around 20 GB on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and somewhere around 18 GB on PC.

The reason behind the massive file size is simple: it’s a new “build” of the game. You’re basically re-downloading the whole game.

“Periodically we make a fresh build of the game, with outdated content removed,” Respawn Entertainment community manager Jay Frechette said on Reddit. “So the game is faster for new players to download, more efficient, and takes up less hard drive space for everybody.”

1. Dinosaurs! Er, well, they’re called “Leviathans.”

source EA/Respawn Entertainment

The largest addition to “Apex Legends” – in the literal sense – is Leviathans: massive, hulking dinosaur-like creatures that roam the landscape of Kings Canyon.

“The Leviathans have breached Kings Canyon and it’ll never be the same!” the patch notes for the game say. “Many areas have been affected by our new guests.”

It’s unclear how interacting with Leviathans will go, but we do have one clue: In a trailer for the new season, a massive Leviathan foot crushes one of the game’s characters, Mirage, in the middle of a fight.

Ouch!

2. A new character, named Wattson.

source EA/Respawn Entertainment

Wattson is the latest addition to “Apex Legends” – the ninth “Legend” to be added to the game’s roster.

Like previously added characters Caustic, Mirage, and Octane, Wattson can either be purchased directly with cash for $7.50, or you can earn in-game currency to get her for free (12,000 Legend Tokens).

So, what can she do? A few things:

Perimeter Security: Wattson’s primary special ability is erecting electric fences. When passed through by enemies, the fences act like an Arc Star – electrifying and damaging the opponent, as well as slowing them down considerably.

Wattson’s passive ability is pretty amazing: She can fully charge her Ultimate ability with a single Ultimate Accelerant. Finally, a reason for someone other than Lifeline to pick up Ultimate Accelerants! Interception Pylon: And finally, Wattson’s Ultimate is a large machine that outright deflects air strikes (like the ones dropped by Gibraltar and Bangalore) and sets up a protective fence. Moreover, any of your teammates inside the perimeter of the ultimate will have their shields charged.

And here’s the video introducing Wattson:

3. An entirely new weapon: the L-Star.

source EA/Respawn Entertainment

Alongside the Kraber and the Mastiff, the L-Star is the newest addition to the “Gold” tier of weapons in “Apex Legends” that only land in care packages and only appear rarely. It’s a rapid-fire weapon that shoots large projectiles – it’s particularly effective at melting down shields, according to the game’s developers.

There’s no unlock involved here – the L-Star is simply a new addition to the overall game.

Check out a full trailer for the L-Star right here:

4. Major map changes.

source EA/Respawn Entertainment

Another major change coming to all players of “Apex Legends”: huge additions or alterations to the existing map, Kings Canyon.

As you can see above, the tower at Repulsor has been destroyed. In a previous image, there were a bunch of dragon-like creatures sitting on top of buildings not so far from Repulsor.

These are assuredly just a taste of the major structural changes happening to Kings Canyon.

5. New stuff to unlock, new challenges to complete, and a stats page (!!).

source EA/Respawn Entertainment

Yes: With Tuesday’s update, new skins for characters and weapons are coming to “Apex Legends.”

But in addition to that stuff, there are some entirely new unlockable baubles. Starting Tuesday, you can unlock music packs (for the music that plays while you’re dropping to the island), emotes for characters as they descend from the sky, and loading screens while you’re, uh, waiting for the game to load.

Perhaps most importantly, there’s finally a stats screen that will just tell you how well you’re doing with any given character.

But let’s be real: There are tons of changes in the new update, and if you want to dig all the way you should check out the patch notes right here.

Check out the debut trailer for the new “Apex Legends” Battle Pass right here:

And check out the full trailer for season two of “Apex Legends” right here: